The FIA has confirmed that two straight-mode zones will be in place at this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix at the new Madring circuit in Madrid.

It comes as Formula 1 prepares to visit the Madring, which has been likened to the high-speed Jeddah circuit in Saudi Arabia, for the first time.

FIA confirms two active aero zones for Spanish Grand Prix at Madring

Madrid is a new addition to the calendar for the F1 2026 season, replacing the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The street circuit is the first new track to be added to the calendar since Las Vegas in 2023.

Active aero partially replaced the old DRS system under the new F1 2026 regulations, allowing drivers to open and close their rear wings at different parts of each circuit.

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Straight mode is used to help reduce drag on the straights, with the cars returning to their standard configuration for maximum downforce in the corners.

The number of SM zones has varied at each circuit in 2026, with active aero effectively banned at the Monaco Grand Prix in June due to the tight and twisty nature of the circuit.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1’s governing body, the FIA, has confirmed that two SM zones will be in place at the Madring.

The first will be located on the start/finish straight, with the second situated on the very next straight, immediately after Turn 3.

It means that active aero will not be permitted in the second and third sectors of the lap.

The second sector sees cars negotiate Turn 12, otherwise known as La Monumental, a banked right-hander billed as the signature corner at the Madring.

The Madrid circuit is expected to produce drama, with a recent F3 test at the venue plagued by 19 red flags, 11 of which were caused by barrier contact.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, Andrea Stella, the team principal of reigning constructors’ champions McLaren, claimed Madrid will pose a challenge unlike any other on the calendar.

He said: “It’s a very different circuit to any other circuit.

“With these walls, it can be similar to Jeddah, but there’s many more corners and many more high-speed chicanes.

“It’s tricky and hopefully it will be just cleaner sessions compared to those that I understand have been the case for the testing that happened there.

“There were several contacts with the walls and they were all pretty hard, so hopefully we will have cleaner sessions when we have Formula 1 running there.”

Ferrari is the only team to have previous experience at the Madring having carried out a filming day at the venue in July.

Fred Vasseur, the Ferrari team principal, insisted that the Scuderia’s filming day will not give the team an advantage.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “The track was mega green [dusty] when we went there. I think it will be a tricky one.

“It will be a tricky one for everybody, perhaps a bit difficult to overtake. It was a bit bumpy when they did the test with F3.

“For me, it’s a little bit like Jeddah, high-speed corners between the walls and so on. And a new track is always a challenge.

“We are going there with zero data and it’s exciting for me to have also a new venue on the calendar and a new track.

“We have to take it like this and it’s a good challenge.”

Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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