Ecclestone denies arrest reports; untelevised Verstappen radio – round-up

It has been a very busy Tuesday, from Red Bull poking fun about FIA ADUO findings to the story we have to bring you first, surrounding Bernie Ecclestone.

The man himself spoke to PlanetF1.com after several reports had swirled about him on Monday evening, so let’s dive right in.

Bernie Ecclestone denies arrest reports

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone had been subject to multiple reports of having been arrested over possessing a shotgun without proper documentation in Portugal.

Clarifying the issue by speaking to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday morning, he said this was absolutely not the case, and that it “was all overblown and a massive cock-up.”

Read more: Bernie Ecclestone denies arrest claims after ‘massive cock-up’

Red Bull’s light-hearted FIA ADUO reference

Red Bull’s social media team had a bit of fun while promoting the drink that has its name on its car, referencing the FIA’s recent ADUO findings which placed Red Bull Powertrains at the top of the internal combustion power tree.

Team principal Laurent Mekies has been open in having questioned how the governing body reached that conclusion in the past, though the FIA itself has rigorously defended the accuracy of its measurements.

Read more: Red Bull pokes fun at FIA findings after latest ADUO decision

Hamilton apologises to tifosi in untelevised radio

Monza was a difficult weekend all round for Ferrari, and Lewis Hamilton apologised to Ferrari’s adoring fans in speaking over team radio straight after the race.

Much has already been said about he and Charles Leclerc getting close at Turn 1, though Hamilton recovered to cross the line sixth on Sunday.

Read more: ‘That one hurts’ – Lewis Hamilton apology in untelevised Italian GP team radio

Verstappen points out Red Bull shortcomings

In further team radio news, Max Verstappen took to the airwaves after the race and, despite taking a much-needed podium on Sunday, knows there is still a way to go.

“You can see clearly our weaknesses here”, he reported back, before heading up to celebrate with the Mercedes pait at Monza.

Read more: Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio emerges after Italian Grand Prix

Toto Wolff had premonition about Italian GP

Toto Wolff was of the firm belief one of his drivers would win at Monza on Sunday, and kept open the belief of keeping Kimi Antonelli in the mix, in case he would “walk over water” from 19th on the grid.

So that turned out to be, with the Mercedes team principal also likening the 20-year-old’s performance to some of the drives through the field that Lewis Hamilton pulled off with the Silver Arrows in years gone by.

Read more: Toto Wolff felt Kimi Antonelli may ‘walk over water’ before Monza triumph

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