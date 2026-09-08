Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has denied media claims that he was arrested at a Portuguese airport for carrying a shotgun into the country.

The 95-year-old told PlanetF1.com on Tuesday that he brought the firearm on his private plane with him for the purpose of going clay pigeon shooting, with police and customs officials having questioned him at the Tires Airport.

Bernie Ecclestone on arrest claims: ‘A massive cock-up’

Multiple reports had swirled on Monday that Ecclestone had been arrested after a shotgun had been found on his private jet.

Ecclestone has since given his own account of events to PlanetF1.com, saying he had not travelled with the correct ‘blue book’ documentation to account for the firearm’s travel between countries, which in turn led him to being held up at customs for several hours while he answered questions from local police.

He told PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher on Tuesday: “I had a gun for clay pigeon shooting and, when we landed, customs were very interested because I had a gun and they wanted to see the paperwork so they called the police.

“Then the police showed up and said it was nothing to do with them because everything was above board.

“It was all overblown and a massive cock-up. People wanted to make a story out of nothing.”

Ecclestone has since travelled back to his home.

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A similar issue took place back in 2022, with reports of Ecclestone having carried a gun into Sao Paulo in Brazil on his private plane.

He clarified afterwards that he was “never arrested” and he was free to go after paying 6,000 reals [approx. £1,000] in bail.

Ecclestone oversaw Formula 1’s commercial rights for several decades alongside having founded and chaired the Formula One Constructors’ Association [FOCA] in 1974, before leaving the sport after Liberty Media’s takeover in 2017.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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