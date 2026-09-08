Netflix has released the first trailer for its new documentary ‘Schumacher ’94’, which tells the story of Michael Schumacher’s extraordinary 1994 Formula 1 season.

The feature-length documentary focuses exclusively on 1994, the season in which Schumacher won his first of seven world titles.

Michael Schumacher’s 1994 F1 season gets Netflix documentary treatment

F1 1994 was a season of success for Schumacher, but it played out against a background of controversy and tragedy.

The then-25-year-old won eight of the 1994 championship’s grands prix and went on to clinch the title by a single point ahead of Damon Hill.

Schumacher wrapped up the drivers’ championship after a controversial crash at the season finale in Australia that forced both he and Hill to retire.

Schumacher’s Benetton team was also alleged to have been using illegal traction control software throughout the campaign.

But while 1994 will be remembered for Schumacher’s first title, it was also the year that Ayrton Senna and Roland Ratzenberger lost their lives in separate accidents at the San Marino Grand Prix.

All those stories will be told in the ‘Schumacher ’94’ documentary that Netflix described as a “granular, in-depth look at the year that changed everything” in Formula 1.

Netflix has released the first trailer (below).

One goal. One season. The start of something great. SCHUMACHER ’94 – The Birth of a Legend, from 2 October. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/U5iV8qynXk — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 4, 2026

The trailer was released on the same race weekend that Schumacher’s former team, Ferrari, paid tribute to the German, who won five of his seven world titles with the Scuderia.

The Ferrari SF-26 sported a revised livery for the Italian Grand Prix, running a deeper red colour scheme inspired by the F310, the first Ferrari that Schumacher raced when he joined the team in 1996, while his ‘MS’ logo and seven stars were featured on the nose of the car.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc also raced in special one-off race suits, while the latter unveiled a tribute helmet to Schumacher.

‘Schumacher ’94 – ‘The Birth of a Legend’ will be released worldwide on Netflix on October 2.

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