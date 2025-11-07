F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint?

Lando Norris will look to continue his F1 2025 title charge from pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint.

McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri failed to make the front row, while Max Verstappen called his Red Bull “broken” in a frustrating session. Here is how the grid will line-up for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint.

2025 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint starting grid: Lando Norris on pole

Norris had the edge over Piastri in the sole practice session, an advantage which he extended in Sprint qualifying. Norris will be joined by Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli on the front row for the mini-race.

Piastri will launch from third, looking to ensure that Norris – one point ahead at the top of the championship – cannot stretch that lead ahead of the Grand Prix. George Russell will start from fourth for Mercedes.

Fernando Alonso starts sixth, with Max Verstappen P6 only, having crossed the line, shaking his head, in a Red Bull RB21 which he called “undriveable” and “broken” over team radio. Lance Stroll, Charles Leclerc, Isack Hadjar and Nico Hulkemberg complete the top 10.

Lewis Hamilton will launch from 11th, having failed to make it to the line in time to start a final SQ2 push lap. Williams’ Alex Albon is alongside him.

Pierre Gasly and Gabriel Bortoleto follow on row seven.

Oliver Bearman starts 15th for Haas, while Franco Colapinto, re-signed for F1 2026 this weekend in Brazil, is 16th. Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz complete the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint grid.

It will be all eyes to the skies in Brazil ahead of the Sprint, with an orange storm alert in force until the end of Saturday.

