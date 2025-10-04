F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix?

Qualifying is complete and our grid is set for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix with George Russell starting on pole here for the first time in his career.

The Mercedes driver beat Max Verstappen by 0.182 seconds although the Red Bull man felt he was blocked by the McLaren of Lando Norris late on.

Russell had not been one of the quickest drivers in the practice sessions but highlighted the work done by team-mate Kimi Antonelli for showing a way to find speed at this venue.

The senior driver took what he learned from his rookie team-mate and was able to put in two laps that would have been good enough for pole with McLaren and Ferrari a step behind.

The only man who possibly could have beaten him was Verstappen but the Red Bull driver stopped his final flying lap on the last corner when he came close to Norris.

The Dutchman was seen giving a sarcastic thumbs up to the McLaren driver with race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase saying “you can thank your mate for that.”

Norris meanwhile could only go quick enough for P5 while team-mate and Championship leader Oscar Piastri starting third.

The Ferrari duo start sixth and seventh with Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso closing out the top 10.

The grid order for the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix

1. George Russell – Mercedes (1:29.158)

2. Max Verstappen – Red Bull (+ 0.182)

3. Oscar Piastri – McLaren (+ 0.366)

4. Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes (+ 0.379)

5. Lando Norris – McLaren (+ 0.428)

6. Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari (+ 0.530)

7. Charles Leclerc – Ferrari (+ 0.626)

8. Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls (+ 0.688)

9. Oliver Bearman – Haas (+ 0.710)

10. Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin (+ 0.797)

11. Nico Hulkenberg – Sauber (+ 0.579)

12. Alex Albon – Williams (+ 0.640)

13. Carlos Sainz – Williams (+ 0.673)

14. Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls (+ 0.758)

15. Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull (+ 0.791)

16. Gabriel Bortoleto – Sauber (+ 1.055)

17. Lance Stroll – Aston Martin (+ 1.184)

18. Franco Colapinto – Alpine (+ 1.217)

19. Esteban Ocon – Haas ( + 1.224)

20. Pierre Gasly – Alpine (+ 1.496)

