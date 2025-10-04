Williams facing double DSQ with Albon and Sainz’s cars reported as illegal

Williams are facing having both of their cars disqualified from the Singapore GP qualifying session after the FIA technical delegate found them to be not in compliance.

All cars are checked by the FIA Formula One Technical Delegate Jo Bauer and he issued a report that the rear wings of the two Williams cars were illegal.

Williams facing double disqualification from Singapore GP

In his report, Bauer said: “The uppermost rear wing element adjustable positions were checked on car numbers 23 and 55.

“Both cars exceeded the maximum limit of 85 mm on both sides of the rear wing outer area.

“As this is not in compliance with TR Article 3.10.10 g. I am referring this matter to the stewards for their confirmation.”

The technical regulation referred to states: “At all points along the span, when the DRS is in the state of deployment, the two sections the rear wing profiles (as defined under Article 3.10.1) must have a minimum gap of between 9.4mm and 85mm. This will be measured with a spherical gauge.”

Any technical violation is likely to result in a disqualification from qualifying with Sainz and Albon expected to start at the back of the grid.

Last year, Williams found themselves again on the wrong side of legality when Alex Albon was disqualified from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix due to an issue with the floor.

On that occasion, the stewards agreed with the assessment of the Technical Delegate and started at the back after qualifying eighth.

More to come