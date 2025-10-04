Yuki Tsunoda under threat as FIA launches triple Singapore GP investigation

Red Bull and Sauber are off to see the FIA race stewards in Singapore after qualifying, following alleged yellow-flag infringements during the session.

Yuki Tsunoda and the two Sauber drivers have been called up to explain what happened at the end of the Q1 session at Marina Bay.

Pierre Gasly triggers a lengthy yellow-flag period

In the final minutes of Q1, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly was embarking on a flying lap to attempt to escape the elimination zone when he slowed to a crawl in the second sector.

Pulling off the circuit, he radioed in to report that he had “lost everything” and had heavy steering, suggesting a hydraulic failure, but his stranded car was in a location just before the Anderson Bridge that required the yellow flags to cover the incident.

Several drivers were on track at the same time, with Yuki Tsunoda and the two Sauber drivers putting in flying laps following Gasly’s stoppage.

Mercedes’ George Russell, who went on to take pole position, was also briefly noted for a potential yellow flag infringement, but was quickly cleared of any wrongdoing.

However, Tsunoda, Nico Hulkenberg, and Gabriel Bortoleto have each been called up to give their version of events to the FIA race stewards, as the three drivers, as well as representatives from Red Bull and Sauber, must call to Race Control.

The Japanese driver, who was knocked out of qualifying in Q2 in 15th place, will call to the stewards at 2310 local time for an alleged breach of Article 26.1.a of the Sporting Regulations, pertaining to slowing under yellow flags.

Hulkenberg, summoned on the same grounds, will visit the stewards at 22:55 local time, with Bortoleto going first at 22:40.

Separately, the two Williams drivers have also been noted by FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer for their DRS rear wing openings extending further than 85mm at the outer edges. The fact that their rear wings are opening wider than the permitted 85mm is an alleged breach of technical regulations Article 3.10.10.g and has been referred to the stewards.

If it is a clear-cut technical breach, Williams faces exclusion from qualifying as a consequence.

This story will be updated.

