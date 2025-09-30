Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Christian Horner once again being linked with an F1 2026 return with Alpine as Aston Martin issue a statement amid rumours of a move for current Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda.

With Jeremy Clarkson reaching out to Lewis Hamilton and McLaren’s court case against Alex Palou underway, here’s today’s roundup…

Christian Horner and Flavio Briatore to form ‘good compromise’ at Alpine?

A two-headed management team of Christian Horner and Flavio Briatore would represent “a good compromise” for the Alpine F1 outfit.

That is the claim of former Renault and Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella, who is convinced that the ex-Red Bull team principal will mount a return to F1 in the near future.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last week, Horner has officially cut ties with Red Bull after reaching a $100million (£74.2m/€85.1m) settlement with the team, opening the door for an F1 return as soon as next year.

Read more: Christian Horner return? F1 ‘compromise’ plan teased after $100m Red Bull settlement

Aston Martin issues statement as Yuki Tsunoda rumours swirl

Aston Martin has told PlanetF1.com that it will announce its full driver roster for the F1 2026 season “in due course” amid rumours that Yuki Tsunoda could join as a reserve driver.

It comes after Felipe Drugovich, one of Aston Martin’s current reserve drivers, announced that he is to join Andretti for the 2025/26 Formula E season.

Aston Martin will enter a technical partnership with Tsunoda’s long-term backer Honda in F1 2026.

Read more: Aston Martin issues statement as Yuki Tsunoda rumours enter overdrive

Jeremy Clarkson consoles Lewis Hamilton after death of Roscoe

Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has offered his sympathies to Lewis Hamilton after the Ferrari driver confirmed the death of his beloved dog Roscoe.

Hamilton announced on Monday that his pet dog Roscoe, 12, had died following complications from pneumonia.

Clarkson, a vocal critic of Hamilton throughout the F1 2025 season, put his differences with the Ferrari driver aside with a short message on social media.

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reaches out to Lewis Hamilton after heartbreaking Roscoe news

McLaren’s legal case against Alex Palou begins

McLaren’s court hearing against the four-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou began in London on Monday.

McLaren Racing is seeking around $20million damages against Palou after signing the IndyCar star, only for him to allegedly renege on the deal.

Palou recently secured a fourth IndyCar title in five years, winning the legendary Indianapolis 500 for the first time in 2025.

Read more: McLaren at centre of legal action against former driver as London court case begins

Lewis Hamilton the target of veiled dig by former Ferrari chairman

Former Ferrari chairman Luca di Montezemolo has argued that Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were “a very good couple” at the Scuderia.

And the 78-year-old says it is “clear in my mind who to put in different positions” if he were to make a return to the team.

Hamilton replaced Sainz at Ferrari ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton the target of veiled dig with Ferrari missing Carlos Sainz effect