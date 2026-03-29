The 2026 Japanese Grand Prix is in the books. It is a race which sparked fresh debate over the new regulations, as we revisit the latest F1 news headlines.

Oliver Bearman limped away from a huge Suzuka crash, fortunately escaping serious injury. Formula 1 has been told that it is time to take the complaints from drivers over these regulations seriously. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Formula 1 urged to take serious note on driver complaints

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Drivers expressing concerns about the F1 2026 regs is not new. But, in Suzuka, the huge shunt which some had feared, arrived.

With Haas’ Oliver Bearman crashing heavily, PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher writes that it is time for the sport to take the driver’s complaints seriously.

Read more – F1 cannot ignore warning signs after Oliver Bearman crash exposes 2026 flaws

Oliver Bearman suffers 50G crash

As battery harvesting and deployment is so crucial with these new power units, it makes for some significant closing speeds at times.

Bearman found that out behind the Alpine of Franco Colapinto at Suzuka, taking to the grass in avoiding action, and slamming into the barriers. The impact was recorded at 50G.

Read more – Data shows how Oliver Bearman lost control at Suzuka, exposing F1’s electrical risks

FIA responds to Oliver Bearman crash

It was already the case that following Suzuka, Formula 1 and the FIA would meet to discuss the regulations, and any tweaks that may be needed.

The FIA looked to clarify the adjustable nature of these regulations, in light of Bearman’s crash and the reaction to it, while also confirming a series of April meetings.

Read more – FIA issues statement on 2026 rules after Oliver Bearman crash concerns

More Japanese GP reaction from PlanetF1.com

Japanese GP 2026 driver ratings: Piastri surge, Bearman crash, and Alonso’s quiet performance

Carlos Sainz calls for urgent rule changes after Oliver Bearman Suzuka crash scare

Max Verstappen considers quitting after F1 2026

One of the fiercest critics of F1 2026 is the four-time World Champion, Max Verstappen.

He has hinted at considering his future during these early rounds, but after Suzuka, Verstappen confirmed that he is contemplating whether to leave Formula 1 at the end of this season.

Read more – Max Verstappen contemplating Formula 1 exit after 2026 season

Lewis Hamilton questions Ferrari after mysterious power loss

In a Japanese Grand Prix won by Kimi Antonelli in the Mercedes, it was McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who completed the podium.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Lewis Hamilton, dropped back to P6, and wants answers from Ferrari as to why his SF-26 was down on power compared to Leclerc’s.

Read more – Hamilton questions Ferrari after mysterious power loss costs him Suzuka podium

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Read next: Oliver Bearman opens up on terrifying 50G Suzuka crash