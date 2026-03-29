Max Verstappen made further eye-opening comments at the Japanese Grand Prix, and has now confirmed that walking away after the F1 2026 season is what he was referring to.

Verstappen claims to be contemplating his future in the sport, as, despite his best efforts, he is still struggling to find enjoyment from these new regulations. Verstappen is questioning whether it is “worth it” to race on beyond this season.

Max Verstappen heading for F1 exit door?

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The Red Bull’s driver’s latest comments, made to BBC Radio 5 Live, are the clearest indication yet that he is legitametely questioning his future in Formula 1.

After qualifying 11th at the Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen said that he had to figure out “life here” in the F1 paddock, with the new rules – which feature a heavy emphasis on battery management – having sucked a great deal of enjoyment out of the sport for Verstappen.

The four-time World Champion was later asked directly at Suzuka, whether he actually meant that he was going to leave F1 at the end of the season.

“That’s what I’m saying,” he confirmed to BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’m thinking about everything inside this paddock.”

He added: “Privately I’m very happy.

“You also wait for 24 races. This time it’s 22. But normally 24. And then you just think about is it worth it, or do I enjoy being more at home with my family, seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport.”

Verstappen’s best grand prix result so far this season is sixth, though he has consistently stressed that Red Bull’s on-track struggles play no part whatsoever in this questioning of his future in the sport.

He can “easily accept to be in P7 or P8 where I am”, but when coupling that with a lack of enjoyment when driving this generation of F1 car, that is when he starts to think this is “just not what I want to do”, as he called this ruleset “anti-driving”.

Verstappen is regarded as the highest-earning driver in Formula 1, but for Verstappen, “it’s not about money any more because this has always been my passion.”

Verstappen does still enjoy “certain aspects” of Formula 1, like “working with my team”. Red Bull Racing is “like a second family” to him.

He does “keep telling myself every day to try and enjoy it”, but when he gets into the Red Bull RB22, that is very hard to do.

Verstappen is “100 per cent” committed right now to what he is doing, but “the way that I am telling myself to give it 100 per cent, I think is not very healthy at the moment because I am not enjoying what I’m doing.”

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Formula 1 and its governing body, the FIA, are to meet in April for a series of meetings to analyse the new regulations, and discuss any potential alterations.

In a pointed message to the decision makers regarding his Formula 1 future, Verstappen declared: “They know what to do.”

The F1 2026 campaign will resume, following those meetings, in Miami.

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