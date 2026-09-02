Ferrari has confirmed it will be bringing an updated power unit to Monza this weekend, with the Scuderia using Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities [ADUO] to do so.

Ferrari was listed as one of the manufacturers to be afforded two extra homologation opportunities based on its internal combustion engine deficit to pace-setters, Red Bull Powertrains, with the team set to make use at its home race.

Ferrari to bring updated power unit to Italian Grand Prix

The FIA’s recent measurements found RBPT to have the most powerful internal combustion engine, with that side of the power unit used as the point of reference for every manufacturer when deciding how ADUO is distributed.

Audi, Ferrari and Honda all sit more than 4% off Red Bull’s internal combustion power, with the Scuderia opting to bring an updated power unit to the most power-hungry circuit on the Formula 1 calendar.

Both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have referenced a power deficit when comparing to Ferrari’s rivals this season and, while the chassis is thought to be among the best on the grid, its power unit has been among where the team has comparatively struggled so far in 2026.

However, team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed that area of the car is due to be bolstered by the arrival of a new update at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

“On the performance side, we are introducing an updated power unit as part of the development opportunities available under ADUO,” Vasseur said.

“It represents a step in the right direction and as we know this year is very much about marginal gains.

“Monza is a demanding circuit and the field is extremely close, and our priority will be to execute every aspect of the weekend as well as possible, from Friday onwards.

“We want to draw extra motivation from the passion of our home crowd and give our tifosi a strong weekend.”

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Ferrari is using the opportunity to race in honour of Michael Schumacher this weekend, 30 years after the Formula 1 legend signed with the Scuderia.

He won five consecutive championships with the team in his 11 seasons at Maranello, with the team choosing to run a livery based on the team’s 1996 challenger, the F310, with special race suits to match the occasion.

“Monza is always a very special weekend for Ferrari,” Vasseur added.

“Racing in front of our tifosi gives the whole team incredible energy and this year there will be an additional emotional dimension as we celebrate Michael Schumacher and the legacy he has left in our company.

“His relentless pursuit of improvement, attention to detail and strong belief in teamwork are values that remain key to us today.”

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