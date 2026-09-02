Toto Wolff has laid out championship leader Kimi Antonelli’s objective after confirming the Italian will take an engine penalty at his home race in Monza.

Although Antonelli has not won a grand prix since Spa, the Italian has capitalised on the ebb and flow of his rivals’ performances to extend his lead in the drivers’ championship to 59 points, with his teammate George Russell sitting in second place.

Kimi Antonelli’s objective after taking a Monza engine penalty

But his chances of building on his lead at Monza have been dealt a blow with confirmation that he will take an engine penalty.

Twelve races into the potential 23-race season, Antonelli has already reached the maximum number of permitted parts of four of the seven power unit components.

The Italian is on his fourth of four permitted Internal Combustion Engines, his fourth of four exhausts, his third of three Energy Stores and his third of three Control Electrics.

Mercedes has now made the call to fit his W17 with a brand new power unit at Monza, which means the 20-year-old will start the race from the very back of the grid.

“For us,” Wolff confirmed, “Monza begins with a challenge.

“Kimi will take a power unit penalty and start from the back of the grid.

“It’s disappointing for him and for the fans who want to see him fighting from the front in his home race, but our sport doesn’t reward sentiment.

“When you make decisions that benefit the championship campaign, sometimes you pay a short-term price.

“The objective now is straightforward: recover as many places as possible and maximise the points.”

More on Kimi Antonelli from PlanetF1.com

Mercedes admits Monza grid penalty regret before Kimi Antonelli faces same fate

Mercedes launches Kimi Antonelli W17 inspection after Dutch GP

It’s unfortunate timing for Antonelli, given that his home race is compromised, but it is a logical decision as Monza is track at which overtaking is possible – especially with a new power unit.

However, Wolff noted that this year’s engines and the power deployment could affect that.

“Monza is an energy-poor track,” he said, “you spend much of the lap asking everything from the power unit and don’t have many opportunities to charge the battery.

“With the current regulations, that creates compromises that will need to be managed carefully.

“It is an interesting challenge and one that will likely lead to an exciting weekend.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Sergio Perez to miss Italian Grand Prix FP1 as Colton Herta steps in