Red Bull has announced its driver line-up for the Italian Grand Prix this weekend, with Liam Lawson set to continue alongside Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar was sidelines last time out at Zandvoort and, despite a wait to assess the French driver’s condition, Red Bull has judged Hadjar to not yet be fit to drive once again.

Red Bull makes Italian GP driver line-up decision

Lawson had received a late call-up to replace Hadjar at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, qualifying in eighth and finishing seventh on his substitute appearance for Red Bull.

After his short stint with the team last season, this had marked his first points-scoring finish with the Milton Keynes-based squad, with Hadjar having watched on from the garage after his injury.

Lawson continued behind the cockpit of the RB22 several days later, too, undertaking tyre testing with Pirelli at Mugello as it evaluates its 2027 compounds.

The French driver had been pictured visiting the FFSA French Junior Karting Championship late last week while still wearing a wrist brace, with Red Bull having made a decision as late as possible over its line-up for the weekend at Monza.

Despite that, though, he remains sidelined this weekend.

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The team said in a statement: “Liam will drive alongside Max at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, while Isack continues to make encouraging progress following the wrist injury sustained during the summer break.

“The Team is closely monitoring his rehabilitation and will take no unnecessary risks with his return to competition and wishes him a speedy recovery.”

Red Bull reserve Yuki Tsunoda deputised at Racing Bulls alongside Arvid Lindblad at Zandvoort, and he will continue at Red Bull’s sister team at Monza.

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