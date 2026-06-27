Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes reaction from Austrian Grand Prix qualifying as Mercedes driver George Russell claimed a controversial pole position after Max Verstappen crashed.

With the FIA taking action over a breach by Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar, here’s today’s roundup…

George Russell data settles yellow flag debate

PlanetF1.com data analyst Uros Radovanovic has praised George Russell’s awareness after the Mercedes driver’s controversial pole position in the Austrian Grand Prix.

Russell took pole position at the Red Bull Ring despite setting his fastest lap under yellow flag conditions following Max Verstappen’s crash at Turn 9.

The Mercedes driver slowed just enough to respect the yellow flag without falling foul of the rules.

Read more: George Russell data settles Austrian GP yellow flag debate

Untelevised George Russell, Kimi Antonelli team radio emerges from Austrian GP qualifying

Untelevised team radio footage has uncovered how the closing stages of Austrian Grand Prix qualifying played out for Mercedes pair George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Russell was heard insisting that he lifted off as he passed the scene of Max Verstappen’s accident.

Antonelli, meanwhile, was left questioning how his teammate managed to improve his lap time under yellow flags. The world championship leader will start fourth.

Read more: Untelevised Mercedes team radio emerges after Russell sets Austrian GP pole

Isack Hadjar warned after Austrian Grand Prix breach leads to FIA investigation

Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar has been handed a warning by the FIA stewards following a breach in Austrian Grand Prix qualifying.

Hadjar was found to have driven unnecessarily slowly in Q1 at the Red Bull Ring.

The French-Algerian driver will start eighth ahead of Racing Bulls pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.

Read more: FIA confirms Isack Hadjar punishment after Austrian Grand Prix breach

Kimi Antonelli questions FIA response to Max Verstappen crash

Kimi Antonelli believes the FIA should have issued double-yellow flags in the immediate aftermath of Max Verstappen’s accident in qualifying.

Single yellow flags were in place when George Russell arrived on the scene of Verstappen’s crash, allowing him to complete his lap and claim pole position.

Unlike double yellow flags, which force drivers to abort the lap, single yellows allow drivers to continue with a lift of the throttle.

Read more: Antonelli calls for review after Max Verstappen crash triggers yellow flag confusion

Red Bull: Max Verstappen wants to stay

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, has claimed that Max Verstappen “has made it clear to us that he wants to continue with the team.”

It comes amid fresh rumours that the four-time world champion could leave the team ahead of the F1 2027 season.

Verstappen’s contract is understood to contain a clause that would allow him to leave Red Bull for next year if he is lower than second in the drivers’ standings at the time of next month’s summer break.

He currently sits seventh, with Mercedes and McLaren linked with Verstappen over recent weeks.

Read more: Laurent Mekies sets out Max Verstappen criteria for Red Bull stay