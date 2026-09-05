Carlos Sainz escaped a penalty from the Italian Grand Prix FIA stewards, though Williams teammate Alex Albon was hit with a reprimand.

Both verdicts revolved around an alleged failure to slow under double yellow flags during the final practice session ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

FIA reprimands Alex Albon; Carlos Sainz no penalty

The Williams drivers were noted during the FP3 session for potentially failing to slow under double waved yellows, which demands a driver slows and be prepared to stop.

That was upgraded to an investigation into both drivers.

The verdicts were a case of mixed fortunes. Sainz was not penalised.

The stewards explained that decision, as “mitigating circumstances” for Sainz came to light. Sainz’s telemetry data backed up his claim in the stewards’ room.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 55 (Carlos Sainz), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, telemetry and in-car video evidence.

“The driver was not shown a yellow flag nor were yellow lights displayed to him, however, a green light panel was visible for a very short period of time.

“The driver stated that as he was exiting the corner he noticed the yellow light on his steering wheel and instinctively lifted off the accelerator. This was verified by the telemetry.

“Whilst the lift occurred slightly past the yellow flag zone, the stewards noted the intention of the driver and also noted that the driver was looking at the apex and had a very short period of time to react.

“In view of these mitigating circumstances the stewards therefore decide to impose no penalty.”

Albon, however, did receive punishment in the form of a reprimand, that the Thai driver’s second of the season.

It could have been worse. The stewards explained that a 10-place grid drop was at their disposal to administer, but similarly, a “mitigating circumstance” was revealed, and dictated that Albon’s punishment was restricted to a reprimand only.

“The stewards heard from the driver of Car 23 (Alexander Albon), team representative and reviewed positioning/marshalling system data, video, timing, telemetry and in-car video evidence.

“The driver was not shown the yellow flag nor were yellow lights displayed to him, however, a green light panel denoting the end of a yellow flag zone was visible to him, albeit for a very short time (less than 2 seconds).

“The stewards accept as mitigation, the fact that the driver was looking at the apex and had a very short amount of time to react to the green light, however, technically this is a breach of the regulations.

“The penalty guidelines for a breach during Free Practice is a drop of 10 grid positions, however, the mitigating circumstances dictate that a lower penalty be applied in this case.”

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Sainz is due to start the Italian Grand Prix from P13 on the grid. Albon will launch from last, P22.

Albon was one of three drivers, alongside Mercedes’ championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and Red Bull’s Liam Lawson, who went into qualifying with a back-of-the-grid engine penalty.

Williams is chasing a first points finish since Albon claimed P8 back at the Monaco Grand Prix.

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