Fernando Alonso will start his Saturday in Abu Dhabi with a visit to the stewards for a rather unusual breach of the F1 Sporting regulations.

His Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll has been summoned for the same “alleged breach”.

FIA summons Alonso and Stroll over ‘alleged breach of Article 19.2 c’

The FIA note read: “Alleged breach of Article 19.2 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Non attendance at fan engagement activity.”

No further details were given.

Alonso, Stroll and a team representative from Aston Martin will have to visit the stewards 75 minutes before FP3 begins at the Yas Marina circuit.

Such a rules breach, if the drivers are found guilty without mitigating circumstances, is likely to result in a team punishment such as a fine or a warning for the drivers. There, however, won’t be any consequences on the track.

One thing is clear, the activity was not the drivers’ annual end-of-season dinner.

That took place ahead on Thursday night with neither Alonso nor Stroll were present, neither was Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

It was widely filmed on social media by fans, but it is up to each individual driver as to whether or not they attend.

