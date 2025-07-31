Williams driver Alex Albon addressed concerns Formula 1 drivers have regarding racing in wet conditions in current machinery after a delayed start at Spa last weekend.

Albon believes that drivers are in an “awkward position” when it comes to starting races in wet conditions, given the “huge amount of spray” generated by the current ground effect cars.

Albon: ‘Worst feeling is driving at 250kph and not being able to see 20 metres in front’

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

While the majority of drivers agreed after the race that delaying the action at Spa was the correct course of action from the FIA, the speed at which the track dried meant that they only took in a handful of laps on intermediate rubber before switching to slick tyres.

With that rate of change, it led to a school of thought that the track was too dry when the race got going, nullifying the challenge of driving in wet conditions.

However, Albon argued that the current generation of cars, in which downforce is generated underneath the car’s floor, produce spray which is almost impossible to see from a driver’s perspective.

The Williams driver added that the conditions at Spa last weekend would have been “totally fine” to start on a clear track, but the amount of spray generated would have blinded drivers, highlighting an “almost impossible job” for the FIA to get right.

“I think the people who are most vocal about not driving are the drivers,” Albon told media including PlanetF1.com at the Hungaroring.

“We are vocal when we think it’s ready to go and when we think it’s time [to start], but at the moment, the full wet tyre and the conditions of the tracks, they don’t align, and the tracks are too wet.

“It’s not the tyres that are not good enough, it’s just that we can’t see. Unfortunately, we’re the only ones that can really tell you what this is.

“So, I think the drivers are actually put in a bit of an awkward position in that sense because we look weak, we look like the ones that are complaining and that we should just get on with it.

“It’s the worst feeling, driving at 250 kilometres an hour and not being able to see 20 metres in front of you. I think the FIA listen to us very closely, and they do monitor and they’re always looking for solutions and potential areas they can improve to help us.

“It’s a really, really awkward conversation, because I agree, the wet starts, they are fine to go racing on the wets. On a clear track, [that] would be totally fine. But at the moment, these cars are producing a huge amount of spray.”

Albon did highlight something of a silver lining to the issue, however, believing the next generation of cars from 2026 will reduce the problematic spray issue.

“I honestly think we just have to see how the new regs go,” he added.

“Hopefully the spray is going to improve as a consequence. I think it will, just seeing the philosophy of the cars, it should improve, and then maybe we revisit the conversation.”

