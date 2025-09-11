Images of the planned new Australian Grand Prix pit complex have offered a first glimpse of what the Albert Park pit lane might look like.

A new pit building will be operational for the F1 2028 event, with the current structure set to be demolished following next year’s season opener.

Albert Park pit building to get much-needed upgrade

It was revealed in March that there were plans to replace the ageing Albert Park pit building with an expansive new structure, a requirement under Melbourne’s F1 contract extension.

The current building was built as the Australian GP moved from Adelaide to Melbourne in 1996 and was initially designed as a stop-gap solution ahead of something more permanent.

While it has been modified over the years, it has remained largely unchanged and, by modern F1 standards, has fallen behind the curve of lavish new structures at other venues.

An artist’s impression of the new Albert Park pit building.

“The current building does not meet the standards required by Formula 1 and the motorsport governing body, Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, to host a Formula 1 event,” Development Victoria, the body overseeing the new building’s construction, stated.

“The pit building is being redeveloped to ensure Melbourne can continue to host the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix through to 2037.”

The new structure will see space for 12 teams and two additional garages for officials, as well as new race control and administration facilities.

That only 14 garages will be constructed suggests that the support pit lane, constructed for the local Supercars category initially before it was bumped out in favour of Formula 2 and Formula 3, will continue to utilise a temporary structure.

The new F1 pit building will boast hospitality spaces for 5,000 people, along with associated amenities and kitchens.

In addition to its utilisation during the grand prix weekend, the Albert Park pit building has broader uses for the local community.

The new building has been designed by Woods Bagot.“What excites us most about this design is how it elevates both elite motorsport and grassroots community sport under one roof,” said project design lead, Bruno Mendes.

An artist’s impression of the new Albert Park pit building.

“We’ve engineered a facility that doesn’t just host one of the world’s premier racing events – it actively gives back to the local sporting community every day of the year.”

Icon Construction has been awarded the contract to build the new complex, with preliminary works having begun in July this year.

A total of 26 trees have been removed, set to be offset by the planting of 120 more around the new building and wider park.

The existing building set to be demolished following the 2026 event, but not complete until the 2028 race. In the interim, it’s expected the new garages will be build ready for the teams to use in F1 2027, alongside a temporary hospitality facility capable of supporting 2,500 guests.

