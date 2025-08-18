Oscar Piastri will have a grandstand named in his honour at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The McLaren driver will race in his hometown at the beginning of next season in what has been described as “the most premium and sought after seats” at Albert Park, overlooking the start line.

Oscar Piastri Grandstand to debut at 2026 Australian GP

Piastri’s McLaren team-mate, Lando Norris, raced in front of the ‘Landostand’ at Silverstone’s Stowe Corner in July, and the Australian will be honoured with a grandstand of his own at his home race in March.

Piastri will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Daniel Ricciardo and Mark Webber in having a grandstand named after them at the Australian Grand Prix, with those to join the Piastri Grandstand set to sit directly across from the pit lane on Albert Park’s main straight.

Not only that, fans in the Piastri Grandstand will be due to sit directly opposite the Australian’s pit box, giving them a prime view of the hometown driver as he goes about his race weekend.

“I’m very excited by the news that I’ll have my own grandstand at next year’s Australian Grand Prix,” Piastri said.

“It feels very surreal, and I never thought this would happen but the support is incredible and I can’t wait to see it all come together next March.

“Seeing all the fans in my own grandstand directly opposite the McLaren garage is going to be an amazing experience and I’m really looking forward to feeling the energy and the atmosphere.

“Thanks to everyone who has made this happen and thanks in advance to everyone who wants to be part of it.

“The Australian fans always turn out to support me and this is just an extra reason why I can’t wait to race in Melbourne in 2026.”

Former Red Bull and Williams driver Webber, now working as Piastri’s manager, added: “It’s magnificent news for the event and for Oscar.

“It’s a reflection of his results so far, incredibly early in his career, that he’s managed to have the amount of podiums and victories that he’s had.

“Clearly he is very comfortable at the elite level, and making his presence felt which is brilliant, and representing Australia in the way that the country likes to be represented.

“I think it will all sink in when the event is underway and the people in the grandstand can be opposite Oscar’s pit box. It will be an added bonus for the fans and Oscar alike.”

Piastri has a chance of returning to Australia next season as a World Champion – which would make him Australia’s first since Jones in 1980 – with the McLaren duo the main contenders in this season’s title race.

Tickets for the Piastri Grandstand will go on general sale from Wednesday 10th September, with an official pre-sale taking place from 12pm AEST (3am UK) on Wednesday 3rd September.

