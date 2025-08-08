Franco Colapinto has been told he is “like a light bulb” to Flavio Briatore, and if he doesn’t perform, the Alpine boss will “take you out and put another bulb in”.

That’s coming from Martin Brundle, who spent a single season under Briatore’s leadership in 1992 before the Italian sacked him.

Will Franco Colapinto see out the F1 2025 season?

Last year’s super sub, Colapinto burst onto the Formula 1 scene when he replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams, climbing into the FW44 with minimal F1 running under his belt.

Within two races, he achieved something Sargeant had not been able to do in his 15 race weekends; Colapinto scored points with a P8 result at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. He followed that up with another top result in Austin.

A spate of last season crashes somewhat tarnished his debut, but such was his pace that Alpine snapped him up when Williams, having already confirmed Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for F1 2025, weren’t able to offer him a race seat.

Although initially signed a reserve driver, Colapinto made his Alpine debut at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix when he replaced Jack Doohan after the Aussie failed to score a point in his six starts.

However, eight races later, Colapinto is yet to get off the mark.

It’s led to speculation that he could be replaced by 10-time grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas after the summer break with the Finn keen on returning to the grid after being dropped by Sauber last year.

However, sources have indicated to PlanetF1.com that the Bottas rumours are without basis in fact, and that Colapinto will continue in his seat for the second half of the season.

Brundle, though, has warned the driver that things could change, and quickly, especially with Briatore in charge.

Speaking during Sky F1’s broadcast in Hungary, the former F1 driver said: “Colapinto, he’s still in it, isn’t he? You hear different stories about his sponsorship, arriving, not arriving.

“He’s certainly not doing a particularly good job.

“He looked really spectacular in the early days at Williams, didn’t he? Then he crashed a lot at Williams after that.

“So, it doesn’t bode [well]. I think 2026 definitely doesn’t bode particularly well.

“But the trouble is with Flavio, as I know well, you’re a disposable item as a racing driver, generally speaking. That’s sort of been his MO through the years because this is a competitive business, not a finishing school, something I’ve said many times before.

“If you don’t deliver, you’re like a light bulb. They’ll take you out and put another bulb in.”

And Brundle knows first-hand.

The Briton joined Benetton in 1992 under Briatore’s leadership, driving alongside Michael Schumacher in the German’s first full campaign in the sport.

Brundle finished sixth in the standings, with Schumacher third, but was sacked by Briatore to make room for Riccardo Patrese.

Brundle reminded the Italian of that moment during his grid walk at this year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Approaching Briatore, he said: I’m Martin Brundle; you fired me once.”

Briatore replied: “I did fire you. That was a mistake.”

