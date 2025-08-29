Following Cadillac’s dismissal of the idea of signing former Red Bull Racing team principal and CEO Christian Horner comes another blow from another team: Alpine.

During the team principals’ press conference ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, Flavio Briatore has shared that he is not considering Horner for any role on the French team — though he did wish his friend well.

Christian Horner ruled out of Alpine move

Flavio Briatore — executive advisor and de facto team principal at Alpine — has ruled out a return for Christian Horner at his Formula 1 team.

Following the British Grand Prix, Horner was removed from his longtime position as CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing. The shocking move brought to an end a two-decade run of success that saw the team secure six World Constructors’ Championships and eight World Drivers’ Championships split equally between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Many were caught by surprise by the decision given Horner’s critical role in defining Red Bull Racing’s aims.

Now, speculation has abounded about where the former boss could end up, his name being linked to several outfits in a purely speculative manner. But several teams have already shut down suggestions of a Horner hiring.

First came Cadillac. After the incoming American team announced its debut driver lineup of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, Dan Towriss — CEO of Cadillac’s F1 team and TWG Motorsports — definitively shut down suggestions of a Horner approach.

“There have been no talks with Christian Horner,” Towriss said. “No plans to do that. I’d like to officially shut down that rumor.”

Further, Towriss added, “Our support backing is 100 per cent in Graeme Lowdon.” Lowdon will serve as Cadillac’s team principal as it enters F1.

But that’s just one team of the 11 that will be gracing the F1 2026 grid. Many have suggested that perhaps Horner’s future could be with the Alpine outfit, particularly because the team could offer him the ability to purchase an ownership stake that would make it difficult to enact any sudden sackings in the future.

However, de facto team principal and executive advisor Flavio Briatore also dismissed the suggestion that Horner could join the outfit during Friday’s team principal press conference ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Asked if he’d consider hiring Horner, who is one of Briatore’s friends, the 75-year-old responded, “I’m not considering anything at this moment, and Christian is not in Formula 1 anymore.

“I hope he comes back soon, but for the moment he’s not in the picture at Alpine.”

Horner’s options, at least as far as the F1 paddock is concerned, are growing slimmer by the day. While that doesn’t completely discount the possibility of a return in the future, it does mean the Briton will be hard pressed to make a rapid return to the sport he’s called home for two decades.

