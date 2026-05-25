George Russell had been fined €5000, though that will be suspended for 12 months, following an incident at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Retiring from the race as his Mercedes ground to a halt, Russell, understandably frustrated, threw his headrest, which landed on the track. Russell was “embarrassed” by his actions according to the FIA, and apologetic. The FIA stewards explained why the decision was made to give Russell a suspended fine for the incident.

George Russell receives suspended €5000 fine

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Mercedes teammates George Russell and Kimi Antonelli put on a thrilling ding-dong battle throughout the first-half of the Canadian Grand Prix, trading the lead.

But, as Russell took to the grass at the Turn 3/4 chicane, it quickly became apparent that he had a problem.

Russell parked his car shortly after, a potential pivotal blow in his title pursuit as Antonelli drove on to victory.

Russell launched his headrest in frustration as he began to exit his Mercedes W17, an act which alerted the stewards.

Considering the circumstances, and Russell’s response to the incident, the stewards decided that a €5000 fine, suspended for 12 months, was the appropriate course of action.

The verdict reads: “The stewards heard from the driver of Car 63, the team representative and reviewed video evidence.

“The driver explained that he was extremely frustrated having failed to finish the race, and expressed his embarrassment as what subsequently followed.

“He apologised to the stewards for his action and acknowledged that it did not set a good example and offered to apologise publicly.

“The stewards acknowledged this and accepted his apology.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff offered an explanation as to the cause of Russell’s DNF following the race.

“It looks like a module failure, so a battery failure, because the car was literally going back,” he told Sky F1.

“There was no electricity in the car anymore.”

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Russell had clawed two points back on Antonelli after the winning the Sprint. However, Antonelli registered 25 points without reply for his Canadian Grand Prix win, that the Italian’s fourth consecutive victory.

It means that Antonelli goes into the Monaco Grand Prix 43 points clear of Russell at the top of the Drivers’ standings.

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Read next – Canadian Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli wins; Russell DNF disaster, McLaren misery