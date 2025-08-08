Tech3 MotoGP team owner Herve Poncharal has denied claims he has sold his team to Guenther Steiner.

Reports that the ex-Haas F1 boss had acquired the team circulated over the Hungarian GP weekend, however, Poncharal has dismissed the suggestion.

Guenther Steiner has not bought the Tech3 MotoGP team

Since his contract with Haas was not renewed ahead of the F1 2024 season, Guenther Steiner has taken up a number of new roles.

That has seen him work primarily as a pundit and media personality, stating that he’s in no rush to return to motorsport.

The Italian is known to have had discussions with Poncharal regarding potential investment opportunities with Tech3.

Currently fielding a KTM satellite team. However, the marque’s longer-term involvement in MotoGP is uncertain as the broader business faces financial hurdles. It secured $632 million in May to satisfy debt demands, but is estimated to have another $2.3 billion outstanding.

That has prompted Poncharal to cast around in an effort to secure his team’s future, with investment from Steiner one possibility.

Interest in MotoGP from potential investors has risen following Liberty Media’s acquisition of its commercial rights.

More on Guenther Steiner

👉 Steiner reveals ‘weird’ potential reason in Horner’s Red Bull sacking

👉 Ex-Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner linked with surprise new motorsport role

Given the success it has enjoyed in Formula 1, and the lessons it has learned and can transfer to the MotoGP business, there is an air of optimism that the sport is about to go through a strong growth phase.

As part of that, it was claimed Steiner was involved in a US investment group, named Apex, which had acquired the team for $23 million.

However, that was dismissed as “Fake news,” by Poncharal in an interview with GPOne.

“This is absolute fake news. We’re talking, as you know. But nothing has signed! I have never made a secret of the fact that discussions are underway. But I am very annoyed by these new rumours and speculations. I don’t want to go into details as there is no news to report.”

PlanetF1.com contacted Guenther Steiner who elected not to comment on the situation.

Tech3 is understood to have not yet signed up to the next era of MotoGP racing, which extends from 2027 to 2031, a move that would see the squad significantly jump in value given Liberty’s involvement.

Liberty Media acquired Dorna, the commercial rights holder to MotoGP, in early July in a deal valued at $4.9 billion.

Liberty now holds an 84 per cent slide of the business, with 16 per cent maintained by its former owners, including Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Tech3 sits seventh in the MotoGP teams’ standings with a best result of fifth at the French Grand Prix, courtesy Maverick Vinales.

Read next: Bernie Ecclestone’s savage Lewis Hamilton comment after Alpine takeover talk