Helmut Marko’s proclamation that it is “very sporting” of McLaren not to use team orders comes with a caveat, and a warning for the future, “when things get tighter.”

But that’s a problem for the future and not this year as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris are 88 points clear of Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship.

Helmut Marko: It’s very sporting that they haven’t used them yet

McLaren is on course for the F1 2025 championship double, as the team could wrap up the Constructors’ title at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, round 17 of the 24-race season, with the Drivers’ to follow.

That, however, is a more closely contested event – although both contestants are McLaren drivers.

Piastri is leading the standings on 284 points, just nine ahead of his British team-mate Norris in a season that has seen momentum swing between the McLaren pairing.

McLaren wins in F1 2025: Oscar Piastri 6-5 Lando Norris

👉 The results of the F1 2025 championship

👉 The updated Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

McLaren bosses have vowed to stay out of the fight, with CEO Zak Brown telling PlanetF1.com that he would lose the Drivers’ title rather than impose team orders given both Piastri and Norris are still in the fight.

“I’m comfortable with that,” he told PlanetF1.com. “I’m comfortable with that because the other scenario is: how do you take a driver out of the championship that’s competing for the championship? That’s not right at all.

“But when you’ve got two drivers first and second in the championship and are separated by less than one second-place finish, how do you possibly even consider standing one down into a supporting role?

“There’s just no way we will.”

It’s a sporting stance that Marko appreciates, but one made easier by McLaren’s dominant position in the standings.

“As long as you are so dominant, you can stay ahead without team orders,” the Red Bull motorsport advisor told F1 Insider.

“I think it’s very sporting that they haven’t used them yet.

“But when things get tighter, it’s certainly a disadvantage if two top drivers take points away from each other. But that’s not the case at the moment.

“With the lead they have, they’re not risking anything.”

While McLaren has taken the high road in its stance of having two number one drivers, Red Bull has pinned its colours to the Max Verstappen’s mast with the reigning World Champion Red Bull’s undisputed number-one driver.

It begs the question: will McLaren’s F1 2025 champion be given that status next season?

But while Marko didn’t weigh in that, he reckons Piastri is the stronger of the two McLaren drivers.

“Piastri has the nerve, is more consistent, and always gets the best out of himself. I’ve never seen him so emotionally charged,” he said. “Norris may be faster per lap, but overall I see Piastri ahead.”

But whether the Australian has what it takes to fight Verstappen in a title campaign, only time – and Red Bull’s F1 2026 car – will tell.

“Piastri has had an incredible career and is improving year after year,” Marko added. “He had some major fluctuations last year, depending on the track. That’s no longer the case.

“But Verstappen is Verstappen. He [Piastri] still has a long way to go.

“The potential to become a truly great driver is there, though.”

Read next: What sets Laurent Mekies apart as new Red Bull boss, revealed by Marko