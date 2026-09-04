How to watch the Italian GP, practice and qualifying free

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Formula One returns to our screens this weekend with the Italian Grand Prix at the legendary Monza circuit.

The race is the home of Ferrari and the stands will be a sea of red as the Tifosi hope for a Lewis Hamilton or Charles Leclerc win. Although they may settle for Italian Championship leader Kimi Antonelli taking pole.

How to watch the Italian GP sessions

The race will once again be on Sky Sports in the UK, but fans elsewhere will be able to watch it free by using an online offer to get full access to AppleTV, F1TV and Sky Sports streams.

Fans will be able to watch the race free with an Apple TV trial here. Apple TV has secured the rights to the F1 season for US audiences and it is offering a free trial for anybody who wants to watch the Miami GP weekend.

The free trial covers qualifying, the sprint race, and the race itself and includes access to F1TV, the UK’s Sky coverage including Martin Brundle’s grid walk, and multiple options featuring data overlays, race timings and driver radio.

The 2026 Italian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Monza circuit, with the main race scheduled for Sunday, September 6.

For fans in the United States, the race starts at 9am. Eastern Time (ET). Viewers on the West Coast can watch from 6am Pacific Time (PT).

The weekend action began Friday with two practice sessions. Saturday features final practice followed by qualifying at 9am ET, which sets the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

For American F1 fans, the Italian Grand Prix offers a relatively convenient viewing time compared with many European races. The 9am ET start means viewers can catch the action without an especially early wake-up.

For fans watching in the UK, the Italian Grand Prix begins at 2:00 p.m. British Summer Time (BST) on Sunday. That makes it a convenient afternoon race, with no early start required for British viewers.

The weekend action began on Friday, September 4, with two practice sessions. Saturday features final practice at 11:30 a.m. BST, followed by qualifying at 2:00 p.m. BST, which determines the starting grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

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