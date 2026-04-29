Juan Pablo Montoya, the ex-Williams and McLaren driver, failed to make the most of his abilities, so says Helmut Marko.

In issuing that blunt verdict, Marko recalled a past visit to his house from Montoya, after which Montoya was left with a one-hour walk back into central Graz. Burger menu talk had apparently not impressed Marko.

Helmut Marko on Juan Pablo Montoya potential regret

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Montoya debuted in Formula 1 with Williams back in 2001. He won four grands prix with the team.

Linking up with McLaren from 2005, Montoya won a further three grands prix, taking his final career tally to seven.

Also a two-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Montoya’s talents were undeniable.

It is no surprise that, as an up and coming racer, he caught the attention of Marko.

Montoya competed with Marko’s RSM Marko team in International Formula 3000 back in 1997. He took three race wins and finished runner-up in the championship.

“Montoya was incredibly talented,” Marko stated in a Die Zeit interview.

“He came from Colombia and visited me in Graz.”

The opening topic of conversation did not exactly impress Marko, however.

“The first thing he told me was that he was really pleased about the four burger joints in Graz. He’d already read the menus.”

Known for his straight talking, no nonsense approach, Montoya soon found that out about Marko.

Jokingly put to him that there was no appetite for a salad, then, Marko replied: “No. I live on a hill above the city; after dinner at my place – where we had salad – I didn’t call a taxi and made him walk back into town for an hour.”

On that note, Marko was asked to name his biggest driver disappointment.

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While he did not place that tag on Montoya, Marko did return to the Colombian racer, regretting that he never, to Marko’s mind, realised his full potential.

“There are a few who come close,” said Marko to the biggest driver disappointment question.

“Montoya didn’t make the most of his abilities. That was a great shame.”

Montoya has previously said that it was “tough” under Marko’s leadership, but that the Austrian did make him a “better driver”, and also “took good care” of him.

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