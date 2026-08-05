Aston Martin and its key players feature prominently as we take a fast-paced look through the latest F1 news headlines.

Lance Stroll has revealed his thoughts on the upgraded Aston Martin AMR26, conceived under Adrian Newey. Meanwhile, Newey has issued an important update on the future of Fernando Alonso. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lance Stroll confirms Aston Martin upgrade verdict

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The new and improved Aston Martin AMR26 hit the track in Hungary, and the first impressions were good.

Stroll has declared a breakthrough with upgraded AMR26.

Read more – Lance Stroll delivers Aston Martin upgrade verdict after major improvements

Adrian Newey in ‘pretty confident’ Fernando Alonso update

After the summer break, Stroll’s Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso will make a decision on his future.

Newey offered an encouraging update for Alonso and Aston Martin fans.

Read more – Adrian Newey ‘pretty confident’ Fernando Alonso will stay with Aston Martin

Valtteri Bottas hit the wall on purpose

Valtteri Bottas has revealed his Cadillac’s brake lines burned through during his dramatic Hungarian Grand Prix retirement.

The Finn had to use the wall.

Read more – Why Valtteri Bottas deliberately hit the wall in Cadillac incident

Whopping $3.5bn Alpine F1 valuation comes to light

Renault has received an offer for Otro Capital’s 24 per cent stake in the Alpine Formula 1 team.

Flavio Briatore claims the bid values the Enstone outfit at a staggering $3.5 billion.

Christian Horner is known to be one of the interested parties.

Read more – Briatore reveals staggering $3.5bn Alpine F1 valuation as Otro Capital receives bid

Haas finances under spotlight amid F1 2026 risk

Haas, the once-disruptive entrant, risks becoming the grid’s forgotten team.

Our very own Michelle Foster has cast an eye over Haas’ F1 2026, as a familiar problem – one bigger than poor results – threatens to bite the American outfit again.

Read more – Haas half-season review: A problem bigger than poor results

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