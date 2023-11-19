Lando Norris has been taken to hospital following a scary crash early in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the race’s first retirement.

The British driver became the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s first retirement after suffering an early crash, fortunately walking away after a hefty impact with the barriers on Lap 4.

Norris had been running in 12th place, directly behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, when he lost control of the rear of his MCL60 negotiating Turn 11 and spun off into the wall. The hefty damage left him a passenger as he rode out the momentum, coming to a rest in the escape area.

Lando Norris walks away but requires hospital visit

There was immediate relief following the scary-looking crash, as Norris got on the team radio to confirm he was OK, while the race was neutralised under a Safety Car.

With Norris climbing into the Medical Car to head back to the paddock, McLaren CEO Zak Brown spoke about the incident on Sky F1.

Norris narrowly avoided taking out Piastri as he slid out of control off the track, and Brown admitted his relief about his driver being uninjured in the scary-looking crash.

“[He’s] OK,” he said.

“So a very big hit, he sounded pretty winder when he spoke to us. He took a little bit of time to get out of the car but it looks like he’s catching his breath and he’s OK.

“We are looking at the data now. Can’t quite yet tell what happened other than a big hit, we’re just very happy he’s okay. Hopefully, he’ll check out fine.

“It’s unfortunate, very rarely does Lando go off so just happy he’s okay. It was a bit concerning there when we first spoke with him.”

McLaren and the FIA have since confirmed that Norris has been taken to a nearby hospital for further precautionary checks following his visit to the Medical Centre.

“Following the incident involving Car 4 [Norris], the driver self-extricated and was transferred to the circuit Medical Centre,” said the FIA, “before being taken to University Medical Center for further precautionary investigations.”

Read Next: Sergio Perez caught up in hilariously cringy grid incident at Las Vegas Grand Prix