Lando Norris scoffs at ‘pre-school’ McLaren accusation linked to Red Bull

Lando Norris said Red Bull’s suggestion that McLaren were putting water in their tyres was “pre-school” and was “nonsense.”

That accusation first came to light after the Brazilian Grand Prix when it was revealed that Red Bull believed McLaren to be using this method in order to make their tyres last longer.

Lando Norris reacts to Red Bull’s water in tyres claim

That particular claim is not the first time that one team has accused another of foul play and McLaren’s superiority when it came to keeping their tyres cool prompted Red Bull to ask the FIA for reassurances.

McLaren maintained their innocence and Norris has now said such claims were something you learned in “pre-school.”

“It’s been very amusing seeing what people can come up with and just create out of nonsense,” he said on the Beyond the Grid podcast.

“We’re under more scrutiny. There’s more checks, there’s been more rules, there’s been more implements of things to try slow us down and make things more difficult.

“But that’s, I think, just life at the top. When you get to the top, you have more people trying to drag you down, and especially when it’s team against team.

“You know that’s a big part of it for them is trying to see how you can get at each other and how you can, in some ways by any means necessary.

“And for a team to try and get back to being on top, and sometimes, you know, it’s individuals coming out with just some bizarre theories of water and tyres or in the brake ducts and all that stuff, which means you’re doing it the right thing.

“You’re doing a good job if people are having to come up with such nonsense.”

McLaren’s return to the top has been a learning curve for both Norris and the team and the 25-year-old said learning to adapt to different expectations has been a big change.

“There’s still been trickier moments,” Norris, who trails team-mate Oscar Piastri by eight points. “I feel like what we’ve had to adapt to is not being happy with a second or a third.

“One year, two years ago, we were ‘this is the most incredible day ever’. Finishing on the podium or even having a top five now it’s like, ‘well, we didn’t win. We’re not very happy’ and very different mindset to have, but understanding that, and I guess it’s a weird one to say, but having the resilience of understanding that there’s always more to learn, and there’s always things to improve.

“Even when you’re currently the best team and you have the best car, things can still go wrong, and things don’t always go perfect and kind of not beating ourselves up too much over some of those results, because it’s a long season and and we have the faith and belief that we’ll still be the best team throughout the whole year.

“So there’s just been different, challenging moments.”

