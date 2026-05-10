Charles Leclerc believes he discovered the foundation to the record-breaking success of Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc said he analysed “every single thing” Hamilton does leading up to jumping in the cockpit and continues to check Hamilton’s data in track-specific situations. Leclerc believes the approach Hamilton has is the backbone of his F1 accomplishments.

Charles Leclerc pinpoints Lewis Hamilton approach behind F1 success

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Leclerc and Hamilton are into their second season as Ferrari teammates, Hamilton having made the blockbuster move from Mercedes.

For Leclerc, this has meant the chance to test himself against Formula 1’s most successful driver. So far, he has fared very well indeed.

Leclerc outscored Hamilton 242 points to 156 in 2025 and so far in F1 2026 has delivered two podiums to Hamilton’s one.

Speaking with Sky F1, Leclerc was asked what his learnings have been from having Hamilton as his teammate.

A record-equalling seven-time world champion, with the most grand prix wins in history (105), Hamilton’s “approach” is the key to his success, so believes Leclerc.

“Since the day Lewis arrived in the team, for me, it was a huge opportunity to learn from him,” said Leclerc

“I analysed every single thing he does as a preparation, all the way to when he jumps into the car.

“And then I would say the driving, it’s more specific from track to track. We’ve got our own strengths and sometimes I will look at him on a particular corner and I will analyse that, but that’s more specific track to track.

“But I think the approach is what made him have all the success that he’s had in the past.”

Hamilton came to Ferrari looking to end the Scuderia’s title drought.

Not since winning the 2008 constructors’ crown has Ferrari tasted title success. Kimi Raikkonen, in 2007, is Ferrari’s most recent drivers’ champion.

Hamilton, meanwhile, continues to pursue a record eighth world championship.

To lift the title with Ferrari remains the dream for Leclerc, the poster boy of Ferrari.

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Having debuted with the team in 2019, winning eight grands prix since, Leclerc has asked whether he remains as invigorated by the Ferrari dream as at he beginning.

“Ferrari is very special for me, not only today, but it’s always been the case my whole life,” Leclerc confirmed.

“It’s always been about the red car, even before I knew the Ferrari’s name.

“I’m always as excited and as grateful as I was the first day I was announced as being a Ferrari driver.

“Driving for Ferrari is very special, but I would love to be winning a world championship with Ferrari.

“That’s what I’ve been working on since the first day I arrived here, and I really hope this will happen one day.”

Leclerc sits third in the current F1 2026 drivers’ standings, 41 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

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