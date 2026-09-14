Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will take part in a Pirelli tyre test at Imola this week, PlanetF1.com has learned.

The Scuderia will also hold a TPC (Testing of Previous Car) run at the former Emilia Romagna Grand Prix venue, which could yet host the final race of the F1 2026 season.

Ferrari to stage Pirelli, TPC test at Imola after Spanish Grand Prix

As first reported by Italian publication Auto Racer, Ferrari is poised to travel to Imola for a two-day test this week following Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

PlanetF1.com understands that the test will take place over two days on Tuesday September 15 and Wednesday September 16.

It is believed that Hamilton and Leclerc will both appear at Imola as Ferrari assists Pirelli with the development of its tyres for the F1 2027 season.

Ferrari will also hold a TPC test with junior pair Dino Beganovic and Rafael Camara, along with reserve driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Leclerc’s brother Arthur, set to split driving duties.

Analysis: Spanish Grand Prix

Spanish GP conclusions: Imaginary Hamilton challenge over, Norris joins elite, soulless Madring

Spanish GP 2026 driver ratings: Classy Norris, Sainz underwhelms

Ferrari’s trip to Imola comes amid mounting speculation that the Italian circuit could host the final race of this season.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other select media in July, Formula 1 president and chief executive Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the 2026 campaign will end in Europe if the Qatar and Abu Dhabi grands prix are cancelled.

Domenicali went on to admit that Imola was among the options being considered to host an alternative season finale.

He said: “That moment [a final decision] will not be before the middle of September. So, for us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed.

“By the way, they are already sold out. That is an incredible sign of how much the sport is bigger than the problems that our world is living.

“But of course, if the situation is not cleared the way that we believe it should be before the middle of September, we will take the decision.

“Before, nothing will happen.

“After, if the situation does not give us the information that we want to have to progress, then we will make a decision and inform where the European race will be hosted.

“In that respect, I just want to confirm to you that, if this is not possible, the end of the season will be in Europe, because we cannot go to other places. So the end [of the season] will eventually be in Europe.

“There are some possibilities on the table, but I don’t think it’s right to make any promises; that’s the situation today.

“If – and I really hope that it will not be the case – the situation will not allow us to be there, we’re going to finish the championship in Europe.

“Imola is in the basket, but it is not defined as Imola. It is in the options.”

PlanetF1.com revealed on Saturday that a provisional calendar for the F1 2027 season will be released this week.

All four Middle East races – Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Abu Dhabi – are expected to be included on the schedule.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: The mindblowing hypocrisy of Lewis Hamilton