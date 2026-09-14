FIA confirms double Spanish Grand Prix punishment after investigation

Audi F1 driver Gabriel Bortoleto has been handed a warning by the FIA stewards for moving under braking while battling Alpine’s Franco Colapinto during Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, the Racing Bulls team has been fined €200 after Yuki Tsunoda breached the pit-lane speed limit during the pre-race reconnaissance laps in Madrid.

Gabriel Bortoleto warned, Racing Bulls fined by FIA at Spanish Grand Prix

Bortoleto and Tsunoda finished 13th and 14th respectively on Sunday as Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli collected his eighth win of the F1 2026 season.

Bortoleto found himself in hot water for moving under braking while defending from Colapinto’s Alpine.

Following an investigation, the stewards have confirmed that Bortoleto has been handed a warning for the incident.

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The stewards’ verdict read: “The Stewards reviewed video and in-car video evidence.

“Car 5 moved under braking when approaching Turn 5 and impacted Car 43 in a way that Car 43 had to leave the track.

“The Stewards acknowledge that a black/white flag is the baseline penalty for such infringement.

“For the sake of clarity, after having investigated this incident, the Stewards decide to issue a Warning (which is the equivalent to a black/white flag).”

Bortoleto’s warning comes after Racing Bulls was given a small fine of €200 for Tsunoda’s minor pit-lane breach ahead of the race start.

Tsunoda was clocked travelling at 81.4 kilometres per hour through the pit lane during the reconnaissance laps, 1.4km/h above the limit of 80km/h.

The Madring marked the first new addition to the Formula 1 calendar since Las Vegas in 2023, with the circuit proving divisive among competitors and spectators.

Speaking to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets after the race, Bortoleto bemoaned the lack of overtaking opportunities in Madrid.

And he cited Turn 5 among the problems with the circuit, revealing he was left with a headache at the end of the race.

Bortoleto said: “The track layout is cool, but obviously if we could add some type of overtaking the track would be amazing.

“The track is quite nice. It’s just the jump in T5 [that’s the problem]. To do that 50 laps, you get quite a lot of headache at the end of the race.

“So it’s not the easiest one for our body, but still it’s very fun and it was a good race in the sense of driving in a track like this.

“It’s like Monaco but faster – but boring as much as Monaco.”

Put to him that Max Verstappen highlighted the curved approach to braking zones as an issue, Bortoleto replied: “I think it’s correct.

“I think you cannot divebomb or send it when you’re already searching the limits in a normal braking zone.

“The way for us to divebomb or send a big overtake is just literally braking in straight line.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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