Honda makes new announcement after Spanish Grand Prix

Aston Martin engine partner Honda has announced a change to its F1 power unit leadership structure following Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix in Madrid.

Honda has endured a troubled return to Formula 1 with Aston Martin in the F1 2026 season, with the team limited to just three points across the first 14 races.

Honda confirms leadership restructure of F1 engine division

Having been plagued with a vibration issue at the start of the season, Honda introduced an engine upgrade under the FIA’s ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) scheme at last month’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The arrival of the updated engine coincided with Fernando Alonso recording his second points finish of 2026 by finishing ninth.

However, Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll reported lingering problems with the power unit’s driveability, with the latter reporting that Honda’s step forward was “nowhere near enough.”

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Aston Martin’s challenging season continued at the Spanish Grand Prix, where Stroll retired as Alonso finished a distant 17th.

Following Sunday’s race at the new Madring circuit, Honda has announced a change to the leadership of its F1 power unit development programme.

The change will see Yoichiro Fukao promoted to the role of large project leader, replacing Tetsushi Kakuda.

Fukao, who previously served as deputy leader of the F1 project and head of the software division, will begin his new role at the start of next month.

A statement issued to PlanetF1.com by Honda on Monday read: “Honda Racing Corporation will implement a change in the leadership of its F1 Power Unit (PU) development programme, effective October 1st, 2026, with the aim of further accelerating PU development and ensuring a smooth transition to the next generation of engineers.

“Yoichiro Fukao, currently serving as Assistant LPL (Deputy Leader of the F1 Project, Head of the Software Division), will assume the role of LPL (Large Project Leader), succeeding Tetsushi Kakuda, who has led the PU development to date.

“This organisational change is a planned transition designed to ensure the reliable transfer of technical expertise to the next generation of engineers.

“Following the introduction of the new regulations in 2026, and with further regulatory changes expected from 2027 onwards, Honda aims to establish a robust development framework and deliver a highly competitive PU by transitioning to the new structure at an early stage.”

Honda linked up with Aston Martin ahead of the 2026 season following a glittering stint with Red Bull.

The Japanese manufacturer powered Max Verstappen to all four of his drivers’ world championships between 2021 and 2024, with Red Bull lifting the constructors’ title in 2022 and 2023.

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