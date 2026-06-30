Tuesday’s F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton calling for an investigation over Ferrari’s deployment issues as Cadillac driver Sergio Perez escapes an FIA penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix.

With Adrian Newey issuing a double Aston Martin update, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton wants Ferrari investigation over deployment

Lewis Hamilton has called for Ferrari to find ways to improve the deployment of its power unit after Mercedes returned to winning ways at the Austrian Grand Prix.

It comes after Kimi Antonelli, the Mercedes driver, claimed that the Ferraris were “deploying so weirdly” that he “almost crashed” into Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton and Leclerc finished fifth and eighth respectively in Austria last weekend.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton requests Ferrari investigation after ‘weird’ Austrian GP observation

Adrian Newey lifts lid on ‘difficult period’ with health problems

Adrian Newey has opened up about his recent health issues following “a difficult period” for the Aston Martin team principal.

And the legendary F1 designer has insisted that he is “OK now” having recently made his return to the paddock in Monaco.

It emerged last month that Newey had spent time in hospital following a bout of illness, with the 67-year-old reportedly working from home for a spell.

Read more: Adrian Newey lifts lid on health issues after Aston Martin absence

Aston Martin expecting ‘large step’ with Hungarian Grand Prix upgrade

Adrian Newey has confirmed that Aston Martin’s long-awaited upgrade will arrive at the Hungarian Grand Prix next month.

Newey revealed in Monaco that he has orchestrated a change to Aston Martin’s approach since a poor start to F1 2026, with the team working on a single major upgrade package rather than a host of smaller updates.

The Aston Martin boss has revealed that a new nose and “substantially revised aerodynamic surfaces” will feature on the new-look AMR26, which will also have a “significant weight reduction.”

Read more: First Aston Martin AMR26 upgrade details confirmed as Adrian Newey sets date

Sergio Perez escapes penalty after Austrian Grand Prix DNF

Cadillac driver Sergio Perez escaped a five-second penalty with his retirement at the Austrian Grand Prix, it has emerged.

Perez found himself under investigation over a start infringement before retiring after just four laps, with the stewards opting against applying a standard five-second penalty.

The punishment would not have been converted into a grid penalty for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

Read more: FIA confirms Sergio Perez decision after Austrian Grand Prix investigation

Zak Brown laughs off Max Verstappen to McLaren rumour

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has laughed off rumours that the team could sign Max Verstappen from Red Bull for the F1 2027 season.

The Woking-based outfit has become the latest team to be linked to Verstappen amid claims that he could walk away from Red Bull.

It is understood that Verstappen can activate an exit clause in his contract if he is lower than second in the championship at the time of the summer break. He currently sits seventh with just three races remaining before the shutdown.

Read more: ‘Slipped on a banana peel’ – Brown names only scenario where Verstappen joins McLaren