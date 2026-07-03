Charles Leclerc rejected the idea that there has been a “shift” in favour of the Lewis Hamilton side of the garage at Ferrari.

There has been a “performance swing” in the favour of Hamilton over recent rounds, Leclerc suggesting that his seven-time world champion teammate is now fully integrated into Ferrari. However, this team remains “family” for Leclerc, who also addressed the potential of team orders if he struggles to turn the tide.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari ‘shift’ not felt by Leclerc

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Leclerc recorded a comfortable victory in this intra-team battle last season. But, Hamilton has turned the tables in F1 2026. He goes into his home race, the British Grand Prix, with 125 points on the board to Leclerc’s 79.

Hamilton has spoken of Ferrari listening to his guidance and wishes amid this breakthrough, while Leclerc is battling to return to form having been absent from the podium since Suzuka.

But, Leclerc, the Ferrari academy graduate, insists that the team has not migrated over to favouring Hamilton’s side of the garage.

“No, I don’t think there’s been a particular shift in the garage,” he told PlanetF1.com and others ahead of the British GP.

“A performance swing can happen. Last year it was one way, this year it’s another way. As a driver, you just focus on your side.

“But Ferrari has always been family for me.”

Leclerc was also quizzed on whether he expects to receive team orders later in the season.

Hamilton has emerged as Ferrari’s realistic contender if they are to challenge for the Drivers’ Championship. Hamilton is 46 points behind leader Kimi Antonelli.

“We’ll see how it is at the end of the season,” said Leclerc.

“No matter the situation I find myself in, of course, teams come first. But I don’t really want to think about it as of now.

“I’ve got a lot to think about with my own performance at the moment, and that’s where my focus is. Then we will see later on.”

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Leclerc is not noticing any changes in particular which Hamilton or Ferrari have made to improve the Brit’s position within the team, “but Lewis is more at ease with the team, and that always helps.

“The first year you arrive in a team, we don’t necessarily know which person you need to speak to for that particular subject. That is not really something anymore. He knows most of the people in the team, and is as much at ease as I am.

“But in terms of process, we are improving, and we are changing things, but I wouldn’t say anything different to the approach we’ve had in the past. You always look at your weaknesses as a team and try to improve them, and that’s what we are doing.”

Ferrari sit P2 in the Constructors’ standings, 98 points behind Mercedes.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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