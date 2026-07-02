A light-hearted exchange between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in Austria revealed a perk for Hamilton at Ferrari, one apparently not afforded to Leclerc.

When Hamilton joked about skydiving onto the Red Bull Ring, Leclerc queried whether Ferrari allows Hamilton to engage in that activity. They do. Leclerc, sadly, is not allowed to, he revealed.

Ferrari lets Lewis Hamilton skydive, Leclerc cannot

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Hamilton and Leclerc are into their second season as Ferrari teammates in F1 2026.

Leclerc had the beating of Hamilton last season, but this time around, it is Hamilton who has stolen an early march over his teammate, up 125 points to Leclerc’s 79 in the early Drivers’ standings.

Last time out at the Austrian Grand Prix, as Hamilton and Leclerc addressed the fans before the race weekend, Hamilton revealed a Red Bull Ring ambition of his which he is yet to complete.

“I would love to skydive here. I think it’s a beautiful place,” said Hamilton.

“I’d love to skydive into the track one day, that’s what I would like to do.”

Poor Charles would never get the chance to, it seems.

“Oh, does Ferrari allow you?” Leclerc asked, to which Hamilton replied: “Yeah.”

“They don’t with me!” Leclerc responded, prompting laughter in the crowd, and raising a smile on the faces of both Ferrari drivers.

“They don’t trust me maybe with a parachute,” Leclerc added.

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Ferrari went into Austria with momentum after Hamilton claimed his first grand prix win with the team in Barcelona.

However, tyre degradation and a lack of straight-line speed hurt the Scuderia. Hamilton crossed the line P5, and Leclerc eighth.

Next up is the British Grand Prix, Hamilton’s home race, taking place at the iconic Silverstone circuit.

Hamilton raised renewed concerns over Ferrari’s straight-line speed in Austria, and fears that the power-hungry Silverstone track could give the Scuderia fresh headaches.

But, Hamilton hopes to be boosted by his home crowd at Silverstone, a venue where he is a record nine-time British GP winner.

“There’s lots of straights at Silverstone,” he told PlanetF1.com and others. “Lots of straights and lots of deployment, and not many places to recover the power.

“Maybe the deficit won’t be as big as here, I don’t know, but there are a lot more straights, so hard to say.

“I hope we’re in a better place. I hope that just by the fans there we get an extra bit of performance.”

Leclerc added: “I think the power unit will be quite important in Silverstone as well, and so I think we might struggle there as well.”

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