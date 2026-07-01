Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have both raised concerns ahead of the British Grand Prix that the Silverstone layout could expose a key limitation in the current F1 hybrid energy deployment systems.

The underlying issue is not new in concept, but it becomes more visible at high-speed circuits where opportunities to recover and reuse electrical energy are limited relative to full-throttle running.

Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton send Silverstone F1 energy system warning

Verstappen, who has completed simulator running for Red Bull ahead of the event, said he “just started laughing” when reviewing Silverstone, describing it as a circuit where battery deployment becomes particularly constrained.

“Silverstone, I love the track, but I did a few laps on the simulator, I just started laughing,” he said after his P2 in Austria. “It felt like a different track, to be honest.

“You barely have battery around the lap. It’s just constantly flat. So yes, it’s going to feel very different compared to what we are used to around Silverstone, because of the layout of the track. Here [Red Bull Ring] you have long straights and big braking zones, so you can charge the battery.

“There you have long straights but into fast corners, for example, so you can’t really charge the batteries. And then the next straight you don’t have a lot to spend. It’s going to be a tough one.”

Energy management is a known limitation of the current generation of cars.

At Silverstone, long high-speed sections such as Maggots, Becketts and Chapel are followed by only brief and relatively low-energy braking events, reducing the opportunity to recharge the MGU-K system compared with stop-start tracks like the Red Bull Ring.

Energy recovery is heavily reliant on braking zones, though cars also harvest energy from the internal combustion engine – a practice known as super clipping.

Circuits like the Red Bull Ring offer frequent heavy braking into slower corners, which allows teams to harvest and redeploy energy more consistently.

Silverstone offers fewer of those opportunities, meaning teams have to manage deployment far more carefully over the lap.

Even at high-speed circuits, some energy is still recovered, but the ratio between harvest and deployment becomes less favourable, which can create perception of shortage during long full-throttle sections.

That places greater importance on the timing and strategy in how and where electrical energy is spent.

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Hamilton echoed Verstappen’s comments, noting that Silverstone contains “lots of straights” with limited recovery zones.

However, the Ferrari driver framed it more cautiously, suggesting uncertainty over how large the performance impact will be.

“There’s lots of straights in Silverstone, lots of straights and lots of deployment, and not many places to recover the power,” he said.

“Maybe the deficit won’t be as big as there, I don’t know, but there are a lot more straights, so hard to say.

“I hope we’re in a better place. I hope that just by the fans we get there we get an extra bit of performance.”

His comments align with a broader pattern this season where drivers have highlighted deployment sensitivity at circuits with long sustained throttle phases.

Energy management has the potential to impact more than just lap time, too, with implications for overtaking and defending.

Silverstone is not an outlier in the regulations era, but it is a stress test of F1 energy management rather than outright power.

Teams that can manage tyres, aero efficiency, and energy deployment will hold a distinct advantage.

Verstappen pointed to Red Bull’s Austria improvement to underline that Red Bull have made progress in overall competitiveness, even while acknowledging remaining weaknesses in car balance and braking consistency.

“We still have some areas of course that we want to work on within the car,” he said.

“Half of the race I ran a car that was not in top shape. Plus, my brakes today were not really functioning well compared to the rest of the weekend.

“That’s something that of course you manage and you learn how to drive with it, but it’s not ideal.

“So, it’s stuff that we’ll look back at and try to understand. But for us, this has already been a very big step forward compared to the previous races. I mean, look at the last race.

In the race, I was just by myself, really not challenging anything. So, on a track that the tyres are deg-ing, that’s a good sign.”

Silverstone is likely to highlight the differences in energy management and harvesting and expose those who’ve mastered it better than their rivals.

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