The LEGO Formula 1 cars will return at the British Grand Prix for their biggest event yet – but it could be a race run without Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Appearing in the press conference at Silverstone on Thursday, Hamilton quipped that LEGO F1 is the “most dangerous part” of a race weekend and cast doubt over his participation. The Silverstone event is due to feature 22 LEGO F1s in action, though that could be reduced to 21 if Hamilton opts against taking part.

Lewis Hamilton could withdraw from Silverstone LEGO F1 race

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The LEGO F1 cars proved a hit at last year’s Miami Grand Prix. Just over a year later, they will be back in action at Silverstone this weekend.

These fully driveable LEGO F1 machines – formed under the multi-year partnership between Formula 1 and LEGO – originally debuted as two-seaters.

This time, each driver is due to receive their own LEGO car to compete in during the British Grand Prix drivers’ parade.

Hamilton’s car may stay empty.

Speaking ahead of the British GP, Hamilton threatened to miss the LEGO F1 race.

“It’s the most dangerous part of the weekend,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets on Thursday.

“So I let Charles [Leclerc] drive last time, and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other.

“So I don’t know whether or not I’ll be in the LEGO car this year.”

Asked whether he was worried about getting injured, Hamilton replied: “I mean, there’s not really much to say on that car thing. That’s something I need to take offline.”

Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas, who missed the Miami 2025 LEGO display having been left without a seat on the grid, displayed greater enthusiasm for the event.

“I’m actually really excited because I missed it in Miami last year when I was watching it, and it looked so fun,” said Bottas, who returned to the grid in F1 2026 with newcomers Cadillac.

“Everyone is capped to 25kph, so I think saving distance is probably the key.

“Yeah, I’m excited. So, saving distance is my strategy, and using tow!”

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F1 2026 rookie Arvid Lindblad added: “I was also very, very excited when I heard that we’ll be driving the LEGO cars.

“For me, I don’t think that race is going to be about winning. It’s just about having some fun and maximum damage!”

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll was “indifferent” about the LEGO F1 cars returning for Silverstone.

“I’m not going to lose sleep over it. I’m not going to wake up super early in the morning excited about it,” he added. “It’s just another one of those drivers’ parades.

“I think if they had another 600 horsepower, then it would be interesting, and we’d be more excited!”

Speak for yourself. Reigning world champion Lando Norris confirmed that he was “pretty excited for it, actually.”

The drivers’ parade is due to take place at 13:30 local time on Sunday, 90 minutes before the start of the British Grand Prix.

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