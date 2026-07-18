Lewis Hamilton says ditching Ferrari’s simulator has “massively” improved his form, with the seven-time world champion claiming four podiums and a victory in the five races since making the change.

The Briton says it has “massively” helped him by returning to his old school roots.

Lewis Hamilton says ditching Ferrari simulator transformed his performances

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Although Hamilton recorded a breakthrough podium with Ferrari at this year’s Chinese Grand Prix, his first top-three result since joining the team last year, he could only manage back-to-back sixth-placed finishes in Japan and Miami.

The 41-year-old was especially frustrated after his struggles in Miami and shone a spotlight on Ferrari’s simulator.

The Briton called out a lack of correlation between Ferrari’s virtual model and what actually happens on the track.

“You go on it,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media, “you prepare for the track, you drive it and you get the car set-up to a certain place – and then you come to the track and that set-up doesn’t work.”

He vowed to take a “different approach” in the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix and opted not to use Ferrari’s simulator.

Finishing on the podium in Montreal, Hamilton decided to continue with his simulator stance, saying: “It’s a tool that can be powerful, but, for me, I’m old school. I’m probably better without it.”

His results since his initial post-Miami decision have included four podiums in five Grand Prix weekends, including a debut win in Ferrari colours at the Barcelona Grand Prix.

Hamilton confirmed that this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix is his sixth event without preparation work in Ferrari’s simulator.

“Nope,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media at Spa when asked if he’d use the sim since Miami.

The Briton finished Friday’s practices with the fourth fastest time, but was seven-tenths down on Kimi Antonelli’s P1 time.

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Asked how much he thought not using the simulator had helped him in the last few races, he replied: “Massively.

“I mean it’s… I tried all last year with it, and but as I said when I was at Mercedes, the first few years I didn’t use. As it developed, there was a point where we did use it

“I’ve been driving simulators since 1997, and they can be good. They can be really powerful and really useful tools, but they can also mislead you.

“And I found all last year, I particularly think that was the case.

“And then in previous years, as I said, when I was at Mercedes it was very, very similar, so that’s why I didn’t use it.

“And since I stopped, my performance has got much, much better.”

Hamilton is third in the Drivers’ Championship ahead of Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix, with the Briton on 147 points. The seven-time world champion is just 32 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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