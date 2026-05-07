Lewis Hamilton features prominently as we pool together the latest F1 news headlines following the Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen’s endurance racing teammate has been claiming “double standards” in reference to a Hamilton gesture, while the “next two rounds” have been deemed critical for Hamilton in showing that he can keep pace with Charles Leclerc. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

FIA accused of ‘double standards’ after Lewis Hamilton gesture

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A clip from Hamilton’s onboard camera showed the Ferrari driver waving his middle finger at Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, following a collision between the pair on the opening lap of the Miami Grand Prix.

Dani Juncadella, one of Verstappen’s endurance racing teammates, has accused the FIA of “double standards”, having previously been fined €5,000 for waving the middle finger at a rival.

Read more – Verstappen insider accuses FIA of ‘double standards’ as Hamilton footage emerges

Can Lewis Hamilton match Leclerc week in, week out?

This is a question which the “next few rounds” will go a long way to answering, according to former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe.

Hamilton was outpaced by teammate Charles Leclerc in Miami, and has ditched the Ferrari simulator in the lead-up to the Canadian Grand Prix.

Read more – Hamilton frustration grows as Leclerc gap exposes Ferrari upgrade concerns

McLaren team principal proposes major engine changes

In the opinion of McLaren’s Andrea Stella, Formula 1 needs to change the hardware of the engines to maximise the current power unit formula.

He proposed the ways to do that, and set out an F1 2028 deadline.

Read more – McLaren team principal proposes major engine changes with F1 2028 deadline

Jimmy Fallon addresses ‘delicious’ Sky F1 microphone

Fallon, who presents The Tonight Show in the United States, made his first trip to an F1 race in Miami.

He marked the occasion, as one obviously does, by biting into Martin Brundle’s Sky F1 microphone.

Fallon has reflected on the “delicious” experience.

Read more – Jimmy Fallon sends message to Martin Brundle after awkward Sky F1 moment

‘Killer’ George Russell maintains Mercedes’ support

Toto Wolff has dubbed George Russell “a killer” behind the wheel.

While it was Kimi Antonelli who further strengthened his title credentials with a third straight win, Russell has been backed by his team boss to bounce back.

Read more – Toto Wolff responds to ‘killer’ George Russell’s tough Miami weekend

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