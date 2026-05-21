Jenson Button sees little reason for Lewis Hamilton to walk away from Ferrari, with the seven-time world champion showing renewed competitiveness in Formula 1’s new era.

Hamilton is rumoured to have an option in his Ferrari contract for the F1 2027 season, one that only he can activate.

Jenson Button explains why Lewis Hamilton has no reason to quit Ferrari

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Hamilton joined Ferrari last year, but instead of the success and plaudits in the fairytale story of Formula 1’s most successful driver joining the sport’s most iconic team, it fell flat.

The seven-time world champion recorded the first Formula 1 season of his career without a single grand prix podium, and was notably downbeat in interviews.

This season has started better for both Hamilton and Ferrari, with the Briton enjoying racing the all-new cars.

He broke his podium duck at the Chinese Grand Prix in a thrilling battle against his teammate Charles Leclerc, but that was the one time that he got the better of Leclerc.

It has led to speculation that the 41-year-old could call time on his Formula 1 career at the end of this season, with Oliver Bearman waiting in the wings.

Hamilton has not given any hint as to which way his thoughts are leaning, but he does reportedly have an option at Ferrari for 2027, and it is one only he can exercise.

Button, his former teammate at McLaren, sees no reason why he won’t.

“Obviously, last year was not the easiest for Lewis,” the 2009 world champion told the Press Association.

“He spent so many years in a team [Mercedes] that he knew really well, and had a lot of support from that team. Then, you go to a different team that is based in Italy, and he doesn’t speak Italian. He doesn’t have that on his side, whereas his teammate does.

“So, it does take a minute to get used to it, especially at 40 years old when learning is a lot more difficult than it is in your 20s. But it has been really good to see him competitive this year, and fighting with Charles.

“As long as you’re competitive the [external] noise doesn’t really matter. If he is as quick as he thinks he should be, then it is fine, and it doesn’t matter what other people say from the outside.

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“If he is doing a job that he thinks is good enough, then he will have that confidence and want to carry on if he is enjoying it.

“If he is not quick, the team will make a decision. You can’t just leave it up to a driver when they retire. If they are not quick enough, they are not quick enough. But Lewis this year has shown he has still got the speed.

“I have no idea if he will carry on beyond this season, but I don’t see why he wouldn’t.”

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