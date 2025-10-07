As the dust continues to settle on an eventful Singapore Grand Prix, it is time to race through the latest Formula 1 headlines.

Lewis Hamilton took to social media and poked some fun at Fernando Alonso, while unearthed radio messages revealed the extend of Hamilton’s Ferrari braking woes in Singapore. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton mocks Fernando Alonso’s rant

With failing brakes, Hamilton fell foul of various track limit breaches as he attempted to keep Alonso in eighth behind. That triggered a radio tirade from Alonso, as he repeated: “I cannot f***ing believe it.”

Alonso was clearly the target therefore of a Hamilton Instagram video, displaying the ‘One Foot in the Grave’ actor repeating “I don’t believe it” again and again. It was accompanied with a caption reading: “18 years of…”

Lewis Hamilton braking issues laid bare

Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc had been suffering with poorly brakes for much of the race. It was a problem which would extend to Hamilton, and lead to his repeated track limit violations in the closing stages. A five-second penalty was the punishment.

In radio messages not picked up on the world feed, Hamilton can be heard telling racing engineer Riccardo Adami that “I’ve lost my brakes”, as Adami looked to guide his driver to the finish line.

Fernando Alonso wrong over his Lewis Hamilton FIA complaints

A five-second penalty for Hamilton was what Alonso had advocated for over the radio, the “minimum” sanction he felt Hamilton should face.

Alonso also asked: “Is it safe to drive with no brakes?” PlanetF1.com’s Sam Cooper has been sifting through the regulations, and found that Hamilton, rather than Alonso, could feel a little hard done by.

Ferrari leadership problem claimed by ex-F1 figure

With Hamilton classified eighth and Leclerc sixth, Singapore marked another frustrating weekend for Ferrari. The team has not made the podium in the last five grands prix.

But, former Benetton chairman Alessandro Benetton believes the SF-25 machine is not Ferrari’s biggest problem. Rather, it is a lack of effective leadership.

Red Bull urged not to add Isack Hadjar to ‘kill’ list

Ferrari has its driver line-up of Hamilton and Leclerc set to continue into F1 2026, though one competitor with work still to do is Red Bull. With four seats to fill, only Max Verstappen remaining at Red Bull Racing is assured.

Isack Hadjar has emerged as a leading contender to take over as Verstappen’s teammate, but Christijan Albers is worried that the impressive rookie is not ready.

