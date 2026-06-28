Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell agree they must race “more wisely” among themselves, given the potential threat of Lewis Hamilton and others behind.

Hamilton won his first race for Ferrari last time out in Barcelona, and has managed to split the Mercedes pair in the points standings after Antonelli’s advantage was cut to 41 points.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli explain Mercedes title fight approach

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Antonelli and Russell have enjoyed multiple on-track battles between them as Mercedes streaked clear of the pack earlier in the season, but with a retirement each in Canada and Barcelona, alongside improved form from Hamilton and Ferrari, the seven-time world champion was declared “absolutely” a title threat by Toto Wolff.

With that, both drivers agree that, when it comes to battling each other again, they will have to take a different tack – even if it means going against their individual interests in that moment.

Championship leader Antonelli told PlanetF1.com and others: “From now on it’s going to be important to race even more wisely, because it’s not just about me and George anymore, but the others are coming.

“Definitely, the way I’m going to go racing is maybe a little bit different. Also, it depends a lot on the scenario. If there are other competitors that are very close, then probably I will race in a different way than if it was just me and George racing.”

Russell echoed a similar sentiment, explaining that their fighting at the front has come at a cost of overall race pace before.

While not a problem at certain races this year, it came back to bite Mercedes last time out.

“I think it’s clear the win for the team is the priority, it doesn’t matter which driver,” Russell said.

“You saw in Canada. Kimi and I fought really hard, but we were pulling away from everybody else, so the win for the team was not under threat.

“But, then you look in Barcelona, and suddenly you have another driver who’s in the fight. Okay, Lewis had the safety car, this helped a lot. Without the safety car, Kimi and I were losing time together, and it would have given the opportunity to Ferrari to win, and that is when we need to be smart as teammates.

“It’s very clear, the team wants to win the race, it doesn’t matter if it’s myself or Kimi.”

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Antonelli sits 41 points ahead of Hamilton in second in the Drivers’ standings heading into the Austrian Grand Prix, with Russell a further nine behind before the start.

While Hamilton spoke glowingly of how he feels behind the wheel of the SF-26, a fight for an eighth title is not quite on his mind yet.

“We’re moving together together and collaborating really well, and I love driving this car,” he said.

“The car’s finally got things that I’d asked for in it, and I’m now starting to be able to execute with it. So that’s the thing that feels the best.

“I’m just really not thinking about that I’m competing for a championship. I’m thinking about arriving, [and] I want to win this weekend. That’s my goal.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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