The final round of the GT World Challenge Europe features a packed grid of 61 cars at Portimao in Portugal, with Max Verstappen joining the fray aboard a Mercedes-AMG GT3.

A three hour enduro that will see teams race into the night, you can follow along with all the action with our live blog of the race.

GT World Challenge Europe, Portimao race live updates

Follow every key moment with our live updates across the full three hours of the race, with the green light set for 17:00 local time.

From Thursday’s practice to an intense three-part qualifying on Friday, the weekend has built to the final three hour encounter on Saturday at Portimao.

Alongside our live updates, you can watch the race unfold via the Live Stream on PlanetF1.com.

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

GT World Challenge grid: The final order as Max Verstappen tackles Portimao

Max Verstappen struggles in GT World Challenge qualifying at Portimao

Live updates from GT World Challenge Europe at Portimao.

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