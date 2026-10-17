Nikola Tsolov is “ready” to join the Formula 1 grid, according to Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel. His verdict comes at a time when Racing Bulls is plotting out its F1 2027 line-up.

However, Michel also points out that Tsolov’s readiness does not mean he will be on the F1 2027 grid, as Liam Lawson and rookie teammate Arvid Lindblad are also on form. Michel said he is glad it is not his decision to make on which two get the seats for next season.

Nikola Tsolov ‘ready’ but Liam Lawson delivering

Racing Bulls has suggested that a decision will be made over the coming weeks on its F1 2027 driver line-up.

Knowing that three into two doesn’t go, the Red Bull junior F1 team must decide whether it continues with the Lawson and Lindblad duo which has lifted the team to fifth in the Constructors’ standings, or, call-up Red Bull’s next-in-line prospect, Nikola Tsolov.

The Bulgarian is locked in a thrilling F2 title battle with Ferrari junior Rafael Camara, who has recently been announced as an Haas F1 driver from 2027.

Asked by PlanetF1.com whether he believes Tsolov is ready to graduate to F1, Michel replied: “The answer is yes. I think he’s ready.

“The answer is not I know he will be in Formula 1 next year, so that’s a different answer.

“But yes, I think Nikola is having a great season. I think the fight he’s having with Rafa [Camara] is very, very impressive. They have their ups and downs, both of them, but Nikola is a very spectacular driver and is also very consistent.

“So, yeah, my answer is he’s very amazing this year, and it’s very good to see that those two drivers are both rookies and both behaving so well in the championship this year. That’s generally a very strong sign of drivers ready to go to Formula 1.”

The F2 boss was further pressed on Racing Bulls’ driver dilemma for F1 2027. It was put to him that it would be harsh for either Lawson or Lindblad to lose their seat.

Lawson delivered a statement drive last time out in Singapore, securing P5 in the Sprint and P7 in the Grand Prix.

Michel agrees that there is no weak link, and breathes a sigh of relief that this decision is not on his head.

“I would say it’s not my place to decide what an F1 team is having as drivers,” Michel stressed.

“It’s really the team principal’s decision, and in this very specific instance, it’s Alan Permane [Racing Bulls team principal], Laurent Mekies [Red Bull team principal], Peter Bayer [Racing Bulls CEO], and they will be the ones deciding.

“All I can say is that when I think a driver is ready, I can say I think he’s ready. After that, maybe they think I’m right, maybe they think I’m wrong. That’s the other thing because nobody has a clear crystal ball for that.

“But I think Nikola is having a great season. I think Liam is doing quite good, I agree with you, for the last races, definitely. I think Arvid is doing very well as well.

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“So it will be a difficult choice, and I’m very glad it’s not mine. Let’s put it that way.”

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