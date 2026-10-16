Liam Lawson will headline the latest edition of Racing Bulls’ Garage Sessions at the United States Grand Prix, showcasing his long-standing love of music.

Lawson will take to the stage ahead of the on-track action next weekend in Austin, Texas.

Liam Lawson makes music debut in Texas

Lawson’s love of music is well known, with various social media clips highlighting this in both his youth and the present day.

Until now, however, F1 and music have been kept largely separate for the Racing Bulls driver, whose F1 2027 seat remains up in the air with F2 driver Nikola Tsolov waiting in the wings.

Lawson will take to the stage during the latest Racing Bulls’ Garage Sessions event on Thursday at Inn Cahoots in Austin.

The New Zealander will showcase a custom LL30 GS Mini Special Edition Taylor guitar. Coloured pink and white, his racing number and a cartoon found on his helmet feature on the design.

Liam Lawson will make his on-stage debut in Austin

“I feel very proud to be launching my partnership with Taylor Guitars at Garage Sessions,” said Lawson.

“Playing the guitar has been a big part of my life since I was young, as my Dad played in a band throughout my childhood.

“He encouraged my brother and I to play since we were six years old, so it feels like a full circle moment to be launching a custom LL30 GS Mini SE while performing with my brother and two friends who I grew up playing with.

“Music is a big part of my life, and I use it to clear my head during the season, so I’m really excited to perform at Garage Sessions where we can connect with fans outside of the track. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone there.”

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Lawson will be joined in the line-up by a mix or emerging and established talent, including Jonathan Capeci, Scoot Teasley, and Jess Farren.

The evening will be wrapped up by Drake Milligan, who was the headline act of the inaugural F1 Grid Gig ahead of last year’s United States Grand Prix.

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