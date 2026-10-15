There is “no way” that Racing Bulls would drop Liam Lawson after his eye-catching performance at the Singapore Grand Prix.

That is the clear verdict issued by Sky F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, who argues that anyone who believed Lawson was genuinely under threat from Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov, is “bonkers.”

Liam Lawson receives Kravitz vote of confidence

Lawson has emerged as the leader of the midfield pack in F1 2026. In combination with rookie teammate Arvid Linblad, the pair has lifted Racing Bulls to fifth in the current F1 2026 Constructors’ standings.

Yet, neither driver has a Racing Bulls seat secured for F1 2027 as it stands.

According to team principal Alan Permane, a decision will be made “in the coming weeks” over which duo out of Lawson, Lindblad and Formula 2 title contender Tsolov gets the nod for next season.

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He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think everyone knows we’ve got two fantastic drivers. We’ve got a fantastic driver in F2 at the moment, and they’re all there and ready to go.

“But three doesn’t fit into two, of course, and we’re just going to take a little bit more time and make sure we get the the right pairing for next year.”

Permane also noted Racing Bulls’ role as the junior team to develop talent for Red Bull.

But only someone who is “bonkers” would expect Racing Bulls to decide on Tsolov over Lawson, according to Kravitz.

The New Zealander followed P5 in the Singapore Sprint with seventh in the grand prix.

Speaking during his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ programme on Sky F1 after the Singapore Grand Prix, Kravitz said: “Well done, Liam Lawson. What a great kid this is.

“And whoever thought that he’s going to lose his place to Nikola Tsolov must be bonkers, really, because there’s no way they’re going to get rid of Liam Lawson when he’s delivering results like this.

“And maybe you could argue actually that with that P7 today, Liam has guaranteed his job for 2027 and maybe beyond.”

Lawson sits P9 in the F1 2026 Drivers’ Championship standings with 75 points on the board to Lindblad’s 38.

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