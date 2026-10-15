Williams has announced that its F1 2027 car will be named the FW50 as part of the team’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The Grove-based outfit will be the third team to reach this landmark after Ferrari and McLaren, with Williams also confirming that its 2027 car will be officially launched in February.

Williams FW50 to mark 50th anniversary celebrations in F1 2027 season

While the team has stopped short of confirming the exact date of its 2027 car launch, Williams has revealed the first details of the celebrations planned for next year.

A fan exhibition named W50 Live will be set up at 26 Leake Street in London to showcase some of the team’s historic cars, including its first-ever car, the FW06, raced in 1977.

The title-winning FW11B from 1987, the all-conquering FW14B from 1992 and the FW19, driven to glory by Jacques Villeneuve, will all be present, alongside some of its more recent creations and an FW50 show car.

Ahead of the British Grand Prix, fans will be given the opportunity to decide the team’s livery for its home race, with the circuit also having been the venue of Williams’ first and 100th race victories in Formula 1.

With 2027 also being the 30th anniversary of Villeneuve’s title-winning year, the team will base its Goodwood Festival of Speed appearance around the Canadian’s title triumph, in similar fashion to how it marked the 30th anniversary of Damon Hill’s championship triumph this year.

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James Vowles, the Williams team principal, said: “It is incredible to think that over 100 F1 teams have come and gone since Frank Williams built this team from next to nothing with a determination to race and win against motorsport’s powerhouses.

“That independence, passion and relentless will to win remain in our DNA as we enter our 50th year.

“Our celebrations will reintroduce the heroes and stories that have forged Williams’ legacy to a new generation of fans, who will carry us forward to reach new heights.”

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali added: “It is incredible to celebrate 50 years of Williams in Formula 1.

“Sir Frank Williams built one of the defining teams in our sport, founded on determination, resilience and an uncompromising desire to succeed.

“Those values continue to inspire the team today as it writes the next chapter of its remarkable story.

“Williams is not only a vital part of our history, but of Formula 1’s identity, with achievements, memories and moments that will forever hold a special place in our sport.”

Limited-edition merchandise will also be available to buy over the course of the year.

Williams also plans to close out its festivities with further celebrations towards the end of the Formula 1 season in December.

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