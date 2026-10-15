Jack Doohan status update as Haas makes final F1 2027 driver decision

Ayao Komatsu has conceded that Jack Doohan’s future with the Haas F1 team is “up in the air” after missing out on an F1 2027 race seat to Rafael Camara.

Doohan joined Haas as a reserve driver after parting ways with Alpine last winter.

Jack Doohan faces uncertain future after missing out on Haas F1 2027 seat

Haas confirmed the first of its two drivers for the F1 2027 season on Thursday, with Brazilian F2 championship leader Camara getting the nod.

The announcement comes after Haas followed Esteban Ocon’s comments that he is a free agent for next season with a formal confirmation that he will be departing the team.

PlanetF1.com understands that the final decision came down to a straight choice between Camara and current reserve driver Doohan.

A key part of the process was a TPC session [testing of previous cars] at Portimao, with McLaren reserve Leonardo Fornaroli and Toyota driver Ryo Hirakawa both also put through their paces.

On why Camara was given the nod, team principal Komatsu told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “He was the quickest. That was a very simple answer. It was impressive.”

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After falling out of favour at Alpine and losing his seat to Franco Colapinto after six rounds of the F1 2025 season, Doohan is no stranger to facing an uncertain future.

However, there remains a chance that he could remain in his current position, with Haas open to this possibility.

Responding to a question from PlanetF1.com, Komatsu said: “It’s still up in the air.

“To be fair, the good thing of all the driver selection process was all drivers who were involved in that did a very, very good job: Rafa, Leo Fornaroli, Ryo Hirakawa, Jack Doohan. I believe they all got best out of themselves, and every time they got in the car, they improved.

“So that was honestly a very, very uplifting process to be involved with.

“With Jack, our door is open, definitely. We’ve been talking with himself and then his manager as well to see if we can do something together beyond this year. So that’s still an open question.”

While Haas still has one race seat unconfirmed, it is widely expected that Camara’s fellow Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman will continue in post after a strong second campaign with the team.

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